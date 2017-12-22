Daily 2 Cents: I Now Believe in Aliens and MIB -- Be Careful of What You Wish For -- Phantom Bus

“About three and a half years ago I had an experience. I'm from Knoxville, Tennessee and I've been working in the yard all day. It was late June and I had just got my daughter one of the big pools, you know, like the 18 foot around above-ground pool. It is about 5 feet deep. And I said, 'Hey come in, you know, it's 10 o'clock, come out. I'm done. Come get in the pool with me.' Well, she didn't. She was on the phone, whatever, so I got in the pool. So I'm lying on my back looking at the stars and it's a beautiful clear night and, as I always do when I look at the stars, I think, 'Oh my gosh, I wish I could see something. I wish I could see a UFO.' I stood up. I had a float that I was hanging on to and I was gonna lay on my stomach and as I stood up, directly across from me, about a hundred yards away, was this huge red, about 25 to 30 feet in diameter, orb, plasma-like thing, in my yard floating through the trees, along the tree-line but in between the trees. There was no possible way that could happen. And behind the house and, of course, I said, 'What the F is that?' Out loud.



So I start to swim to the other side of the pool, so I could hurry and see if it comes out the other side and it did and it goes through the woods. It's about 3 to 5 miles per hour, very slow, very big. But not mechanical. Not of this world. And so it goes on up and, I live near a cemetery, and it goes up the hill towards the cemetery and turns right and cuts across the cemetery on the little drive through the cemetery but now... it's something mechanical. It is not the red orb. It has white and red lights on the bottom. Small. Almost looks like a car's lights but it wasn't a car. They lock the cemetery gates at dusk so it was not that. But I could see nothing but the lights. I could see no metallic shade. Nothing but it did turn into something like that. It goes all the way across the cemetery and then turns again and cuts across the highway and heads west towards Oak Ridge, in that direction. (Jimmy Church asks if anyone else saw it) No! No! They had just gone in the house because when I first saw it I turned to look across the street and yell at them, 'do you see this?' and they're not home. Or rather, they were inside. They've already gone in but I did share it with my daughter and she was she was about 13 at the time and she said, You've got to report this. I said, 'No way.'”

A brilliantly-lighted motor-bus roaring through the streets of Kensington without driver or passengers; a bus which stops for passengers and suddenly vanishes when one tries to board it. Residents in the North Kensington district were excitedly discussing these remarkable "phenomena" last night following a reference to a ghost bus at a London inquest on lan James Steven Beaton, metallurgical engineer, of Dollis Hilt, who died following a collision at the corner of St. Mark's-road and Cambridge-gardens.



Replying to a question whether this was a place where a ghost bus was stated to have been seen, one of the witnesses replied, "So some of them say."



A Birmingham Gazelle representative discovered last night that the legend of the phantom bus is well-established in the neighbourhood.



"The legend of the phantom bus has been going strong for years," said a woman resident in Cambridge-gardens. "I have never seen it and I have never met anybody who has, but the version I heard was that on certain nights, long after the regular bus service has stopped. people have been awakened by the roar of a bus coming down the street.



"When they have gone to their windows they have seen a brilliantly. lighted double-decker bus approaching with neither driver nor passengers.



"According to this story, the bus goes careening to the corner of Cambridge-gardens and St. Mark's-road, and then vanishes.



A number of accidents have happened at this corner, and it has been suggested that the phantom bus has been the cause."



Quite another version was told by Mr. William Hampton, a motor mechanic, of St. Mark's road.



"The story of a ghost bus," he said, "seems to have originated in an experience related by a woman more than two years ago.



"According to her account she was alighting from a bus at the corner of the road, intending to catch another bus to her destination. She asked the conductor which bus she ought to take and he pointed to a bus which was standing a few yards away.



"She approached the bus and was about to board it when it vanished into thin air.



"Ever since then, this story of a ghost bus has been prevalent in the neighbourhood."

I woke up at 1:30 AM to the sound of a break-in. I grabbed a handgun from my bedside drawer and went to the bedroom door to confront the intruder, but was suddenly rendered unconscious as I touched the doorknob. I woke up clothe-less and cold in a pill-shaped, glass container. The lid was open, so I was able to stumble out onto the floor around the container. I felt drugged and could barely walk, but I thought I'd been kidnapped by someone so I was urgently trying to find an escape route. The room I was in was made of composite materials, namely concrete and plastic with florescent lights. I limped into a hallway that was tunnel-shaped and followed a blue glow coming from down the hall. As I walked, I came out of the tunnel and entered a large cylindrical room lined with vehicles on hooks along the walls. They were human vehicles, mostly Japanese and German cars/motorcycles, but some vehicles were clearly from the American military.In the center of the room was what looked like a metal tree that was six stories tall with glowing blue leaves, but upon closer inspection, this tree was a large metal cylinder and the leaves were capsules much like the one I'd woken up in, except these still had people inside them and were radiating a neon blue glow. As I drew my eyes further up the tree, I noticed some blue wires moving around in the dark area toward the ceiling. These clumps of wires suddenly floated down toward me and turned to reveal that they had faces in them, each with two large dark eyes and narrow slits for noses and mouths. It's hard to describe, and I hate to put it this way, but think of a stereotypical "gray alien" face and picture it floating in a tangled up mess of tentacles. there were three of them, one smiling, two frowning. There was an exchange of words and charades between myself and the smiling one for roughly 10 minutes, but I was so exhausted and they were so advanced that there was no pertinent information shared between us.I passed out, then woke up again face-down in a puddle of my own drool on a glass floor. I was too tired to move, so I tilted my head up just enough to take a look around. The room was circular, was about 150 sq. ft. in size, and a bright sterile white color. One of the tentacle creatures was in the room but was busy facing away and operating a set of strange controls with no buttons or levers. I laid my head back down, but saw through the glass floor that we had risen out of a deep black hole that was dug into a grassy plain. a rock-shaped lid closed around the hole to cover it as we flew further up. This is when I realized I was in a spacecraft, and we had actually been in a silo of some sort that's here on earth somewhere. I passed out and was awoken to the sensation of being dropped back-first onto my bed with a hard thud. I checked my phone and it read 6:30am. the whole trip had been exactly five hours.i'm not going into any further detail, but I found an object had been inserted and cauterized into my right leg, and I had a run-in with some men in suits within four days of the abduction. I've never believed in abductions or UFOs or MIB or any of that, but now I've got no choice. I'm annoyed that there's no official place to get legitimate information or help on this subject since the experience was traumatic and any kind of clarity would help fix that. MUFON is the closest I've found, so this is where I'm reporting this information. Hopefully it helps someone somewhere. -****************************************