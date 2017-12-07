Daily 2 Cents: 'Grinning' Shape-Shifter Encounter -- Massive 17-Foot Burmese Python Captured in Everglades

This encounter has been on my mind for some time and I'm looking for some answers or information, I just didn't know where to post and who to ask for help.



I was 16 when this happened, me and my older cousin he was 19 at the time were coming back from a family party so our spirits where high even though it was 2 in the morning. On our route home there is a very long road that is quite wide, on both sides there are tall tress not something you'd call a forest but dense enough it creates darkness each side. However on the left side there is a thin strip of sidewalk and on the right the sidewalk is wider, so wide you could probably drive down it.



We were just having a heart to heart talking about various things like traveling, our family generally what we want our future to be like. We weren't driving fast at all because we didn't really want to go home. I caught something out of the corner of my eye. Not knowing what it was I turned to look out my window but I couldn't see anything. In my gut I felt something was off and a wave of sadness came over me for no specific reason. I just felt like crying. I was about to ask my cousin if he was alright but when I looked up I saw a figure run from the left side of the sidewalk to the right. It scared me so much because I've never seen anything like this before. It looked almost like a human but I knew it couldn't be as it was extremely tall and so skinny and it's arms were long and looked to be thin.



My cousin slammed on the breaks and I knew that what I just saw he saw too. Wanting to know what it was I looked to the right side and I was utterly confused. A man on the right sidewalk was sitting there next to his bike. He looked at us and smiled. He was wearing cycling gear and his bike was on the ground. I was shocked and confused. Why would he be cycling at 2 in the morning? I crawled over the console and leaned over my cousin so my face was right up to the window. I stared at the man as he smiled back at me but his smile had changed. It was so wide and toothy, he looked kinda normal but so out of place.



As I examined him more I noticed he only had one ear and where it should be was totally flat but everything else was just what you'd expect a human to look like. The man stood up and my cousin pulled me away from the window and back into my seat. He drove off so fast I didn't even have time to look through the mirrors to look back at the man.



I tried to talk to my cousin about it that night and various other times but he just snaps at me telling me to drop that topic and never to bring it up around him again. I know what I saw but at the same time I have no clue what it is.

