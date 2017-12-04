Daily 2 Cents: 'Greetings Earthlings'...Do Not Adjust Your Set -- Mysterious Telegram -- How Will Humanity React to Alien Life?

Many years ago when I was a medical student Mr. X., an old friend, would call occasionally at the college to take me out to lunch. One day a letter from him asked me to meet him off the 1:30 train the next day at a small country station nearby. Later, a telegram was handed to me telling me Mr. X. had been killed in a street accident. It was unsigned and I thought it might be a hoax. Next morning I cycled to the station, leaned my bicycle against the bridge across the lines and leaned on the parapet. As the 1:30 train pulled up at the platform, I watched anxiously to see who alighted. There were three passengers, two men and a girl, and to my relief I saw that one was my old friend, in his familiar raincoat and bowler hat rather far back on his head. I shouted to him and he looked up smiling, waved his hat and hurried out of sight towards the station exit. I ran to meet him there. The two other passengers emerged, by not Mr. X. I went on to the platform but there was no sign of him.



I spoke to the ticket collector. He said only two passengers had gotten off the train, a 'gent' and a young lady.



"But the other gentleman--wearing a bowler hat," I insisted. "I saw him from the bridge!"



"I never seen but two," he replied, and he showed me the two tickets he had taken from them.



I rode back to college, fearing now the telegram must be genuine, and I learned later that Mr. X. had been knocked down by a hansom cat, and had been taken unconscious to hospital, where he died as the result of a fractured skull.



I never discovered who sent me the telegram.

“I have a story that happened to my wife and I about two years ago. She has a nice home in town and we'd got marriage so I kept the farm and I left everything in it when my mom died, the old TV and all the stuff in it, and we came in late one night from a movie and she said, 'Oh, I'm not sleepy, let's watch TV.' I said, 'Okay'. So we're out in the boonies quite a ways and we still have the old TV, like I said, it hooks up to a box, you know, to pick up the channels. So we were watching TV in a certain commercial came on, after the movie we were watching and about halfway through it the commercial stopped and it just froze on the screen with people in it and across the screen and there's writing and we look and see and it says: "Greetings Earthlings." My wife looked at me and I looked at her and she says, 'Is that part of the commercial?' and I say, 'No, we watch that commercial all the time.' So I hit the button real quick. I had the selector in my hand and I flashed both sides of the channel watching to see if maybe there's an overlap since it's an old TV or something and it stayed on there. I hit the end and it came back and it was just going off and you could see it was saying "Greetings Earthlings" and all sudden we could hear someone in the background going, 'Hey, get that off! Take it off!' and it goes off. 'Larry,' she says, 'Let's go home.' And I said, 'No, it's okay.' I said, 'They said greetings.' And I said, 'You know that has to be friendly.'”**********Sent by Dr. Margaret Vivian and published in the "London Evening News" on December 23, 1954:**********Germs stuck to the outside of the International Space Station are not from around here, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said in an interview last week with Russian state-owned news service Tass. Microbes “have come from outer space and settled along the external surface,” Shkaplerov said. “They are being studied so far, and it seems that they pose no danger.” Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, has not weighed in on this extraordinary claim.The odds are not on the side of aliens. If microorganisms are tucked away within the space station hull's crannies, as Shkaplerov says, they probably hitchhiked the 250 miles from our planet's surface.But imagine if scientists found alien microbes. How would humanity react to the news?Michael Varnum, a psychologist at Arizona State University and a member of its new Interplanetary Initiative, is trying to anticipate this response. “One of the initial questions [of the initiative] that we're curious about is how might we respond if we discover evidence of extraterrestrial life,” he said.********************