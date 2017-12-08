Daily 2 Cents: 'Ghost' Photo-Bombs Selfie? -- Half of Humans Believe in Alien Life -- Whitehall, NY Bigfoot Statue

'Ghost' Photo-Bombs Selfie?
ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) -The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places. People travel from all over the world to spend the night in hopes of being spooked, whether by hearing or seeing something supernatural.
One group of women got their wish and documented it on camera in the form of a selfie.
On Monday, the haunted plantation posted a picture of some guests standing in front of a row of windows, with an unexpected photobomb.
“Not your average guest selfie…” Facebook link
NOTE: Mmmm...going to say that this is faked with either an application or other software. Lon
**********
Half of Humans Believe in Alien Life
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Nearly half of humans believe in alien life and want to make contact, a survey in 24 countries has found, in what researchers said helps to explain the lasting popularity of the "Star Wars" franchise 40 years after the first movie was screened.
On the eve of the release of "The Last Jedi", researchers published findings that 47 percent of more than 26,000 respondents believe "in the existence of intelligent alien civilizations in the universe".
An even greater 61 percent said "yes" when asked if they believe in "some form of life on other planets". Roughly a quarter said they do not believe intelligent life exists beyond Earth, researchers at Glocalities said.
Among those who believe we are not alone in the universe, 60 percent said we should try to seek contact with alien civilizations, it found. Read more at Are Earthlings alone? Half of humans believe in alien life
**********
Whitehall, NY Bigfoot Statue
WHITEHALL -- In a certain sunlight, it looks like a real silverback Bigfoot, at least that's what we're told from people who know about these things. But it's only a sculpture that's nearly 12-feet tall, made out of steel that looks like it's on the verge of crossing Route 4 in Whitehall.
"Well it, s a little larger perhaps than the actual creature. The creature is usually described between six and eight feet tall," said Whitehall resident Paul Bartholomew.
Paul Thompson, the owner of Marble, Granite, Slate and Soapstone Co. commissioned the sculpture from Steven Mestyan, an artist out of Hampton, NY.
"I said please make him ready to run across the street. That's exactly what he produced for me," Thompson said.
Thompson embraces the idea of the legend in his stone business with t-shirts, mugs and pizza stones carved with the image of Bigfoot. The sculpture was an attempt to create a landmark for his business. But he seems to be getting a lot more than that. Cars slow down to take a look. Some drivers pull over and pull out their cell phones for pictures.
"I love it. I'm going to take a picture of it. I'll probably get thumped. Which will be fine. But I'm going to blame it on my husband," Whitehall resident Grace Sheldrick said.
Bigfoot is part of the culture in Whitehall. The village even has an ordinance on the books to protect the creature. No one is allowed to hurt them within the borders of the village. Some believe Bigfoot lives in the mountains in the Whitehall area. It's been spotted from time to time by locals. Read more at New statue of Bigfoot in Whitehall drawing lots of attention
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
10 Authentic Historical Artifacts No One Can Explain
Humming noises and cryptid critters
Psychologists Say Humans and ETs Will Get Along Just Fine
Scientists capture mysterious hum from deep inside the Earth - but no one knows what it is
Asteroid that could’ve obliterated NYC skimmed past Earth – and NASA didn’t notice
**********
Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch
Neanderthal: The Strange Saga of the Minnesota Iceman
Conspiracies and Secret Societies: The Complete Dossier
Reality Denied: Firsthand Experiences with Things that Can't Happen - But Did
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved