Daily 2 Cents: Albino Beings Observing From Above -- The 'Devil's Den' -- 'Coywolf' Warning in NYC Suburb

Albino Beings Observing From Above
I recently received the following account:
One evening this past summer, my girlfriend and I were driving through the Kansas countryside. After crossing a cement bridge that spanned a river, we pulled into a farmer's access road and parked at the edge of a field alongside a bend in the river with the car pointing east. Not long after we stopped we noticed a strange light that suddenly approached our location in a quick "blur". Hovering above the tress was a dark object, rectangular in shape with on red & one green running light positioned together on the lower part of the craft at its center. We stared in amazement and couldn't take our eyes off the object.
After 5 minutes or so, we noticed the craft's position had moved to the right. It seemed to move in a very slow motion to the other side of the river. After another 5 minutes I decided to drive away from the area. As we turned onto the county road and subsequently onto the cement bridge we saw that the craft had returned to its original position, above us and slightly back from the bridge. I stopped again and got out to look at the craft.
The object was about 20-25 ft. wide and now I noticed a large rectangular glass window, or what appeared to be glass, running across the middle third of its front. Standing inside to the left side looking down on us were two beings, which I could see only from the waist up but could tell that theses beings were about 4 ft tall, with abnormally large heads and large black eyes. The eyes seemed devoid of emotion and their skin was pure white, like the moon, the texture resembling that of an albino salamander. Their eyes ran almost north/south with their heads. The craft hovered silently the whole time. After about a minute of eye contact with the humanoids I got back into the care and rapidly drove away from the area. We could still see the craft hovering where we had left it.
Sometimes, we both get an urge to return to the spot and just sit there and talk about our shared experience, kind of hoping these beings would stop by. - YH
**********
The 'Devil's Den'
The Devil's Den, located between Big and Little Round Tops on the Gettysburg battlefield, was a paranormal hot spot long before the Civil War. The rock strewn locale allegedly got its' name from an elusive monster snake that was said to inhabit the boulders, called "The Devil" by the locals. It was supposed to also be a Native American ceremonial site, and the early settlers reported Indian ghosts and the sound of "war whoops" among the rocks.
Another story concerns Pauline Noel, a young woman that literally lost her her head in a wagon crash there. Her headless ghost has been reported seen, and some say if you run across her, she'll try to take yours, too (actually, the legend is she'll try to eat it, but without a head of her own...) Its' also said that her name, P. Noel, was carved into the rocks by her spook so that she's never forgotten. It's thought that if you trace the engraved name with your finger, her ghost is likely to appear.
It's also a place where cameras quite often malfunction as a sort of curse brought about because of the ghoulish moving and posing of bodies by Civil War photographers. There have also been alleged sightings of battle reenactments by the spook soldiers, and the sight of ghostly snipers, gangs of roaming graycoats, and the sounds of gunfire have been commonly reported.
The most famous ghost is that of the Texan rebel who's been seen by many, serving as a sort of a tourist guide and happily posing for pictures (although when developed, his figure is missing.) Once he was described to a park ranger as a barefoot hippie because of his floppy hat and loose shirt - the uniform of the Texas Confederate regiment.
The areas between Devil's Den and the Round Tops were known as The Valley of Death and Slaughter Pen, and some troops seem to be stuck in an endless loop of reliving the battle - and their deaths, in America's most senseless and brutal war.
NOTE: The 'Death Valley' is where I had my first significant paranormal experience. Lon
**********
'Coywolf' Warning in NYC Suburb
Police are cautioning residents to stay away from a large hybrid coyote that’s been wandering around a New York City suburb.
The Clarkstown Police Department in Rockland County posted the warning about the "coywolf" -- part coyote, part wolf — on Facebook, along with a photo, early Monday after the creature was seen near Congers.
The “coywolf” is larger than most coyotes - up to 75 pounds. They have different coloring, with more gray in their coats, and live across the northeast, from New Jersey to Maine.
Experts say people who encounter a coywolf should make a lot of noise and wave their arms to make themselves seem bigger. Don't feed the animals or feed pets or other animals outside, even if it's just birds. Encourage neighbors to avoid feeding wildlife, and keep cats indoors if concerned.
Clarkstown police say they would summon a licensed trapper or even shoot the animal if it were acting aggressively. Otherwise, it will likely just go back into the woods. - Beware the Coywolf: Cops Warn of Hybrid Creature Sighting in New York City Suburb
**********
**********
