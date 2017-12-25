Best Christmas Wishes and Happy New Year!

**********
AVAILABLE ON KINDLE!
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
How did A Christmas Carol come to be?
13 Stories From Mysterious Islands That Send Chills Down the Spine
Why we keep scanning the skies for signs of alien intelligence
Ringing in 2018: Strange New Year’s Eve Traditions from Around the World
Mystic Baba Vanga's 2018 predictions revealed
**********
Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster
Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America
Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State
The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown
Fingerprints of the Gods
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved