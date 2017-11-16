Winged 'Goblin' Has Followed Chicago Family / Witness For 45+ Years

The following list includes the locations where the witness had seen / encountered this winged being throughout the years. Her family has also witnessed the same being on numerous occasions:
- Racine Street, Chicago 1970
- 1751 W. Berwyn St, Chicago 1970-1974 (several sightings)
- 1713 Catalpa Ave, Chicago 1974
- 1864 N. Heritage St, Chicago 1975
- Lake Michigan while fishing on shoreline, northern Indiana 1977
- Ravenswood Hospital, Chicago 1978 & 1979
- River Park, Chicago 1979 & 1980
- Des Plaines, Illinois 1980
- Massillon, Ohio 1980
- Lake Michigan 1981
- Meadow Bridge, WV 1982
- Fort Randolph, WV 1982
- Charmco, WV 1983
- Hines, WV 1984
- Leslie, WV 1984
- Orint Hill, WV 1985
- Statesville, NC 1987-2017 (several sightings)
- Cabin in Pigeon Forge, TN in July 2017 (last sighting)
"It's a shape shifter...but I think it's original form is about 7 ft tall creature with wings that span 6 ft or so. It has a goblin-like face and ears with bat-like wings, but way more flexible. It's real dark brown, almost black in color. It has red eyes that almost glow in the dark. It has claw-like feet and very long fingers and arms. Arms are not connected to the wings...they are separate. Wings are more like on its back like a birds. Has a long tail and pointed at the end. It's extremely fast in this form.
Other forms it transforms into are:
- A moth-like creature. In this form its hands and wings are attached and it's closer to 6 ft tall with long teeth.
- It also takes the form of a bat but bigger...3 ft in size with red eyes and black in color with long teeth. It's not super fast in this form but faster than a human being.
- It can also take on a goblin-like creature, hands and wings are separate. Gray and black in color with long teeth, human-like hands but long claws and sharp talons on its feet and drools. Red and brown eyes 3 1/2 foot tall. Slowest form, however it's still as fast as a cat when it needs to move. Licks itself in this form, like it's cleaning it's claws. Has a tail maybe 2 ft long.
It has been inside several homes we have lived in. It hates dogs. It perches up high to avoid being seen. It hides in the shadows, like it's stalking you...similar to a feline. It has an odor almost like a musty or moss-like scent. Once you smell it you never forget it. It's mean in nature and likes to show it's in control. No matter the form, it also has a loud screeching sound. It's hard to explain. No...I do not have a photo of it and I cannot explain why my family has seen it so many times. I have no answers but I know it's real.
Example of an incident, which occurred on the Lake Michigan shoreline in north Indiana. I was about 10 yrs old (around 1977). We had gone to visit my cousins and went fishing. We cleaned the fish at the lake and left the fish heads and scales on the river bank. This being flew down ate the remains. M cousin said as long as you give back it won't bother you. They had seen it several times before."
NOTE: When the witness and I talked, she described that the winged being lived in a vacant warehouse next door to their home on 1751 W. Berwyn St. in Chicago (Anderson neighborhood). This occurred during 1970-1974, and the being was observed many times by the family. When the family moved, it continued to follow them near their new location. The being made itself known to the witness after she became an adult. No one has been able to obtain a photograph. Her and the family wish to remain anonymous...though the witness has been very forthcoming to me during our conversation and subsequent follow-up emails. It's obvious to me that she wishes for the encounters to end.
There should be an update to the Piotrowski Park encounter very soon. The witness has told Manuel that the winged being is following her. Other evidence may become available as well. Stay tuned...Lon
The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Mothman: Real Life Sightings
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved