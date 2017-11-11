Weekend 2 Cents: Huge Winged Cryptid in Alberta Barn -- UFOs Frequent New Jersey Trailer Park -- 'Shadowy Figure'...Murder Victim?

Huge Winged Cryptid in Alberta Barn
I recently received the following account:
Hi, Lon. I've heard some good things about you. Recently I think I may have encountered a cryptid of sorts that I have dubbed the giant "Canadian Spiderbat", because of its spider-like mouth and bat-like appearance. Also because it sounds cool. I'd like to tell you about the encounter now.
This happened a week or so ago. I don't know exactly what time it was, but it was dark. I live on a farm. I was walking home after putting our farm animals to bed when I passed an old, practically fallen-down barn on our property. (It's in bad condition. It nearly collapsed on my mother once upon a time) I glanced at the barn as I neared it, and witnessed a huge, bulky, maybe winged thing duck away into the barn incredibly fast. It seemed to me like it cowered away when I looked at it, like it didn't want to be caught watching me. It was huge, seemingly too big to fit through the large open window at the front of the barn where it appeared to be perched. Its eyes were tiny and glistening white. Once I saw the thing, I ran as fast as I could for my house. I felt a sensation that made me feel like something was rushing towards me incredibly, but never reaching me. That's the only way I can explain it. I still don't like going outside on my own when it's dark, and that barn freaks me out a bit. Once in a while I hear noises from seemingly within it. It sounds like somebody setting down a pile of wooden planks over and over. It could be an echo from elsewhere on the property, but I don't know. I also feel like it may have just been my mind playing tricks on me, but it seemed too unnaturally real. I feel like the barn is watching me whenever I pass it. JK
I requested further information from the witness:
Thanks for replying. It happened in Alberta, Canada. I would like to keep the town private if that's okay, due to previous privacy problems. I would say that it was probably five feet tall when crouching. I didn't see it standing up, but I would guess it would probably be ten or fifteen feet tall standing up. JK
**********
UFOs Frequent New Jersey Trailer Park
“There was a round UFO with a lot of pretty lights on it. I watched it go down my street late at night in Whitting, New Jersey. Then about a week later, the round UFO with the pretty lights on it was back. It didn't make a sound. I had just turned off the lights to go to bed because it was late at night and I saw it through the window. I watched it land near a couple of mobile homes away from mine. I opened my door just a little and it went back up slowly after a short while and left. The next day a lot of police were going up and down our streets and walking with dogs. I guess I wasn't the only one to see this UFO and they must have called the police. I never was told if they'd found anything. The UFO didn't make a sound that I could hear. Then the next night I happened to look out my kitchen window and saw a UFO more like the ones you'd see in an early UFO movie. A silver color - not making a sound UFO was above my neighbor across the streets mobile home right above it. I don't know how long it had been there. It was a little longer than the mobile home. All of a sudden all of the lights went on at once in the home below the UFO - they stayed on for maybe 10 or 15 seconds and then went off. I blinked my eyes and the UFO was gone. Crazy stuff!”
Source: Youtube Comments, Ruth Shelton
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
'Shadowy Figure'...Murder Victim?
“I saw a big man figure walking behind my partner's mother. It was like a pitch black deeply dark man shadow walking behind her. It was in the middle of the winter and early morning and there was no lights from the direction the shadow was being made so it was impossible for it to be a shadow. I just dismissed it but I told my partner about it, then the mother. About two weeks later we found out my partner's mother's father had been murdered two weeks earlier, the exact same day/time that I saw that shadowy figure.”
Source: Youtube Comments, Andy Fox
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Stray Cat Accused of Attempted Murder
Tokyo (AFP) - A Japanese police probe into the attempted murder of an elderly bedridden woman has reportedly led to an unlikely suspect: a stray cat.
Mayuko Matsumoto's daughter found her bleeding profusely from about 20 cuts to her face on Monday at her home in a mountainous region of southern Japan.
Police launched an attempted murder investigation after seeing the wounds, some of them relatively severe, according to local broadcaster RKK.
"When we found her, blood covered everything above her chin. Her face was soaked in blood. I didn't know what had happened," Matsumoto's daughter told RKK.
Matsumoto, who is 82 years old and reportedly unable to speak, had to receive emergency care, Kyodo News said.
Investigators found no sign of people entering or leaving the house at the time of the suspected attack, the private network NTV said.
They then realised that Matsumoto's wounds looked like cat scratches, it added.
Police turned their attention to the stray cats loitering around Matsumoto's house, and found traces of what may be human blood on one of them, the Nishinippon Shimbun newspaper said Friday.
"Police are analysing a blood sample taken from the claw of the cat which might have scratched the victim," national broadcaster NHK reported.
A police spokesman declined to directly comment on the case on Friday, but told AFP that investigators were not disputing the media reports. - Stray cat a suspect in Japan attempted murder
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
'The Entity' Haunting
The Supernatural White House
Before Bigfoot There Were Wild Men
‘Wild and bizarre’: Homeowner feels fortunate ice only broke roof
'Black Death' Outbreak
Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files
Invasion on Chestnut Ridge
The Inhumanoids: Real Encounters with Beings that can't Exist!
The Godfather Collection (The Coppola Restoration) [Blu-ray]
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved