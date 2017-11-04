Weekend 2 Cents: Remembering 'Near-Death' -- 'Beaver Moon' Object -- New 'Arcane Radio' Podcast

Remembering 'Near-Death'
Kevin in Titusville, Florida called in to tell of his NDE experience:
“2013. I was just kind of homeless, house surfing. I was working for this lady doing some cleaning work just to make the rent. So I'm sitting up late at night and I was unfortunately smoking at the time. I've since quit but smoking these cigarettes she was buying, these cigar-cigarettes which were terrible. Cigarettes are terrible anyway. I had this chest pain. I'm going, 'Oh my god, no, I don't want to do this.' It was just this pressure on my chest. I called 9-1-1 myself. I was sitting up like - it's around 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning.
The ambulance came real quick. The ambulance and the fire truck. They all came in the house. Check me. They heard me out, checked my numbers and they said I was okay. I was still scared. I said, 'Man, I have this chest pain.' So they looked at me. They were all looking down at me sitting in this recliner going, 'What do you want to do?' I said 'I'll go to the hospital. I don't feel right.' And they took me to the hospital. I'm in the ER, you know, rushed me to the hospital in the ambulance. I was laying in there and my heart stopped. I was basically... they said later, I was dead for like 10-15 seconds but I remember vividly looking down and seeing all the doctors and all the staff. All of a sudden everybody descended. I don't remember what I heard exactly, code blue, whatever, but there were probably 15 or so people around my gurney in the ER and they were doing whatever you call it, you know, on your chest, to get me going again... The paddles. I had died. As I said.
These are stories a lot of people have told but this happened to me guy and I ended up within a few minutes after getting me stabilized, they put a stent from my crotch up to my lower anterior artery but I had died and I saw this happening and, yeah, that's creepy, it's not like going through a dark tunnel and seeing scary shapeshifters but that was scary enough for a day.”
Source: Coast to Coast - October 27, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Arcane Radio podcast has been posted. Go to www.ArcaneRadio.com/archives or Arcane Radio YouTube
**********
Too Many Sharks...Definitely More Aggressive
Palm Beach County in Florida has a shark problem....
Fishermen complain there are too many sharks in Palm Beach County
Attack victim: sharks are definitely more aggressive
**********
'Beaver Moon' Object
I recently received the following:
Hi Lon,
Within the past year or so, I've been experiencing a slight uptick in strange sightings. What makes this particularly strange is that they coincide with me recently taking on an interest with Fortean topics and reading many books on various paranormal subjects. At any rate, within the past few months I've seen two strange objects in the sky (one event took place this past summer and I'll write to you about that at a later time).
The most recent sighting which bears mentioning took place last night (November 3rd, 2017) during what is called the November Beaver Moon in Morristown, New Jersey. What was special about this particular full moon was that it was nearly a supermoon since its orbit brought it to almost its closest distance from earth.
It was a little after 11 pm and I was getting ready to go up to bed; but before I did I remembered that the Beaver Moon was occurring. I have been somewhat of an amateur astronomer for a long time and have always had an interest in the night sky and any celestial events taking place.
So I walked out my front door into the chilly night and looked up. I first noticed the large, bright, full moon shining in the cloudless sky and bathing the night in a soft white glow. - But something else was in the night sky. Right around the moon, a small pinpoint of light seemed to be swooping around in circles. It was very erratic: moving in tight arcs, pausing for a second, then circling again. It reminded me of the movement gnats make as they buzz through the air with no real, discernible pattern. The object appeared as simply a white light, a bit less bright than the shining moon. It was impossible to determine its altitude from my vantage point.
I quickly pulled my phone from my pocket and held it up to the sky not wanting to miss out on getting a photo. I got one, and I looked up again just in time to see the object seemingly fly behind the moon and out-of-sight. I stood there for approximately five more minutes, but the dancing object didn't appear again.
If you look at the photo (which was taken at 11:18 pm), you can see the bright moon with a smaller light under it and slightly to the right. I wish that the photo were sharper, but it was the best I could do with a cell phone camera in the dark. A skeptic would easily dismiss the object as just glare from the bright moon, but I can tell you, the point of light in the picture was what I saw sweeping through the air for a number of seconds. Even though the photo isn't fantastic, I consider myself lucky that I was able to get it at all. I've been searching the internet all morning to see if anyone else also witnessed what I saw, but haven't found anything as of yet. - Keith in NJ
**********
