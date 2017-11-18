Weekend 2 Cents: A Friend's Strange Death -- UFO / Lost Time / Implants -- Bookies Slash Odds on Nessie

“I was at my best friend's wake, in Alaska, when I was talking with a state trooper there. He was also a friend of my buddy and we had some stuff in common so we were chatting about life, and things he'd seen on the job. He had told me the weirdest thing he'd seen was the death of this girl. She had a normal life, and job at a realtor's office in Minnesota, until one day, without telling anyone anything...she got in her car, and just drove. Over three thousand miles, virtually non-stop to Alaska in winter. She drove up into somewhere in the Kenai Peninsula...where she stopped her car, got out, and started walking. She was wearing jacket, gloves, etc. She walked 7-10 miles down this trail, then just dropped dead. Supposedly not from hypothermia or anything like that either. Just dead. Just out of the blue, got in her car, drove thousands of miles to a place she had never been, and died out in the woods, alone. I'd be really interested to see if you could find anything else out about that. The story has stayed with me ever since. Maybe having been there myself, having seen the Alaska wilderness..the beauty of it. The savagery and remoteness of it...how a person could just end up there out of the blue is beyond me.”

**********Me and two of my friends were at another friend's hanging out, but it was getting late around 10pm. so we decided to head home. As we left and started to walk down Balaclava street in St.Thomas, Ontario, we noticed a blue light shoot arcoss the sky over the road at the end of the street. We stopped as it darted back into a backyard and hovered for a few seconds, then quickly darted to the driveway beside us. Then a huge flash of light like someone took a picture in your face and it was gone. We kept walking to our one friend's home and arriving there we noticed that it's now around 1 am. It took 3 hours to walk down 2 streets that normally would take 10 mins. Since then I've been having trouble with waking up from a sleep and unable to move. Have had bruises and marks appear on my body from nowhere, a weird bump on my arm that after a year got red and broke out until a small clear/white thing came out with ball lines on it looked like a computer chip. Now it's a scoop/needle like scar, that the doctor can't give me a reason for it. -**********COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A blazing fireball lit up the dark skies of Arctic Finland for five seconds, giving off what scientists said was "the glow of 100 full moons" and igniting hurried attempts to find the reported meteorite.Finnish experts were scrambling to calculate its trajectory and find where it landed, according to Tomas Kohout of the University of Helsinki's physics department, who said Thursday night's fireball "seems to have been one of the brightest ones."It produced a blast wave that felt like an explosion about 6:40 p.m. and could also be seen in northern Norway and in Russia's Kola peninsula, he told The Associated Press on Saturday.It might have weighed about 100 kilograms (220 pounds), according to Nikolai Kruglikov of Yekaterinburg's Urals Federal University."We believe it didn't disintegrate but reached a remote corner of Finland," Kohout said, adding that any search plans for the meteorite must face the fact that "right now we don't have much daylight" — four hours, to be precise.**********Bookmakers have slashed odds on the myth of the Loch Ness monster being proved true after the eighth verified sighting this year.Betway has cut the odds on the existence of Nessie being confirmed from 5000/1 to 500/1.It comes after Dr Jo Knight, a lecturer at Lancaster University, spotted an unexplained “fin” shape in photographs taken by her son Sam while on a recent holiday to Loch Ness.She forwarded her image to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings register, which investigates alleged sightings of the mythical beast, which agreed it could be a picture of the famous beastGary Campbell, the recorder of the register, said the latest confirmed case made 2017 the busiest year for sightings this century.**********