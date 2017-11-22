Ominous Winged Humanoid Observed in Ontario, Canada

Hello...I don't want to sound crazy but a few years back I believe I had a sighting and just recently in 2016 I had a strange encounter which this one could have been my imagination. If nothing else I am just quite curious and have been over the years since the initial sighting which would have been around 2007-2008. I could pinpoint the date closer if I thought about it.
I had just fallen asleep one night and awoke to see a dark figure with wings perched on top of the neighbour's roof watching me. Its eyes were red I believe, they were like a cat's eyes with its night vision. It wasn't like an owl like some have mentioned, but it was a shiny black creature with large wings and almost shiny skin or coating. This creature looked to have very muscular arms and legs. This creature had a very nice face of a man which left me wondering afterward if it was a good thing or a bad thing. It scared me to the point I moved away from the window and didn't want to look, staying awake all night.
I called some friends the next day explaining what I saw, but believing it to be some sort of angel or dark creature that didn't mean well. Less than a year later I was diagnosed with cancer. I went into remission and after many years thought I had beat the cancer. The second so-called sighting of something strange and black that seemed to affect the lighting on a street lamp blinking off and on erratically happened, but I didn't see clearly enough to recognize if it was the same strange dark figure. Months later I was diagnosed with cancer metastasis that is terminal. I am not saying the cancer diagnosis was related to these sightings but just a strange coincidence. There have been other strange things with energies around over the years but I don't want to assume anything.
Unlike other sightings I do not live in Chicago, I live in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Just wanted to reach out and try to understand this. So hoping you can shed some light on any of these ordeals if possible.
Kindest regards,
BD
NOTE: I was able to get a few more details from the witness, which I added to the original email. The description of the face, that of a human man, is more indicative of a celestial being...possibly a 'dark angel'. Was this a harbinger? I suppose it is feasible...there have been historical accounts of similar winged humanoids. I don't believe that this is related to any of the sightings in the Chicago area. Lon
The Harbinger: The Ancient Mystery that Holds the Secret of America's Future
The Harbinger Companion With Study Guide: Decode the Mysteries and Respond to the Call that Can Change America's Future—and Yours
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
The Power of Premonitions: How Knowing the Future Can Shape Our Lives