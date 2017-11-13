Easy Journey to Twelve Planets - Chapter 2: The Planet of Connection and Peace

“Oh think twice, it's another day for you and me in Paradise.”

Editor’s Note: In Buddhist circles in China a “Jen” is one who is highly regarded as a spiritual master, one who emanates love and acts kindly to all whom he or she meets. On the planet Abejar, which most on Earth know as Venus, Jenessee is rightly accorded the title of Lady Jen. – Cosmic Ray- Genesis 2:8-9Imagine you are standing next to a mature redwood tree and visualize the depth of the redwood’s bark. Notice how the bark resembles a dry river bed, at least insofar as lines of water that once were now remain cracked, empty and parched. Now envision a mature oak with its dehydrated and knotty bark. The oak’s bark resembles the face of an elder whose time has come. Each line serves as an expression of the moments they have had with other human beings. Imagine for a minute how these trees can pollinate one another, creating an altogether new tree, one that has the depth of the redwood and the dehydration and color of the oak. The unworldly quality of this tree comes from its clear and transparent center. The bark curves and cuts into and out of the tree like a worm making its way through the dirt. These designs make the tree seem hollow or empty in the center, as if the bark is supported by an empty tube within.When looking at the tree one can see completely through to the other side when following one of the intricately carved designs. Choosing to lay a hand on this tree would not only allow you to touch the texture of its bark, but with care and creativity one could even angle their hand and fingers in just the right way so as to push through the open maze and out to the other side. This is one of the trees of my home planet, and this is the first thing I see once the fuzziness in my eyes adjusts and the world surrounding me becomes clear.As I begin my approach towards this tree, I can start to feel my body pulling towards the empty spaces within its center. Every electric part of my being wanted to jump out of my skin and into the tree ahead. My consciousness had a heightened awareness, connected to the tree; and like a magnet, my body received its quiet call. Once close enough to touch the tree, the body I currently resided in began to physically meld with the tree. Placing a hand onto the tree, my physicality melted in a way that allowed my awareness to seep into every open space until a singular form between the two of us was created. The best way to explain this phenomenon and process would be to declare that Tree and Being had united.My awareness no longer held any shape of my human-like body; it now fell in sync with the tree; and just like that I became the heart, mind, and body of the tree. Any passerby would have seen this tree and noticed a tree with a glowing and luminescent center, not open and clear tinted with almost a bluish air colored glow like I had previously witnessed. The combination of our two energies created a pearl-like white shimmering light that filled in between the bark and the inner tube of the tree.As the connection of my light body was made with the form of this tree, my inquisitive mind went silent and I no longer had clearly definable wants or needs of my own. I found I could not move past a strong longing sensation that was connected to a great thirst that this tree held. Then in unison with this feeling, I heard the tree speak to the part of me that still remained individualized. The feeling was so gentle; yet its force was unmistakably firm.“Water....”As if in some symbiotic conversation with the tree, I knew what it wanted before it asked. Yet, I felt it ask me as if still separate from itself. Questioning the tree back, I asked, “Has it rained yet over your plot of land?”To this, the tree replied, “No.”This must be the reason for the amazing thirst I am feeling. At this request, I felt a like connect between the tree and the cloud. Finding the necessary strength within my individuality, I peeled my light body away from the tree and used this newly discovered cord to direct my energy towards the clouds above. As my light body found its way into this new relationship with the clouds, I petitioned my new billowy friends in the same connected yet separate way that I did with the tree.“Clouds, can you help gather the moisture from the air below and bestow a rainfall to help hydrate and nourish the trees?”Without question or pause, the clouds obliged, swelling up with just enough moisture to provide rain over the tree and landscape below. I could feel a great amount of energy cultivate around my light body as the cloud I remained connected with began its work. As this interaction between cloud and tree continued, I found a new cord formed from the cloud that allowed me to reconnect with the tree; simply by shifting my mind, I returned to its hallow trunk.Drinking deeply, the tree held a deep appreciation for the rain and moisture surrounding its extensive and established root system. While the tree roots absorbed the water and continued to drink, I felt it appropriate to ask how and why I was being given a starring role in this event. Finding my own words, I spoke from my mind.“What does this mean; and how is this even possible?”“Classic Jenessee,” I pondered. Surely, the thought is a beautiful one when it remains in my mind; yet when spoken out loud it seems uncensored and emotional.Through this one question my light body pulled away from the tree and collected itself into what felt like a human body once again. After fully connecting to and with myself, I heard the calm, warm and reassuring voice of the angel in my mind.“Jenessee, you experience this now to help keep you in remembrance. There is a disconnect happening at this exact moment with the people who reside on planet Earth.”With this one statement, I could sense the singularity amongst humans and their disconnectedness from the trees, wind, fire, water and light that perpetually surround them.“Jenessee, please understand that in order to have complete balance and resonance with the elements, Earth’s humans have to keep in remembrance these important matters. They must begin connecting with all the living parts of nature to ensure that balance and harmony prevail. The simple gesture of placing a hand on a tree to feel the vibration and depth of its energy can have harmonious effects for both tree and human; yet the concept is so distant that humans no longer seek this connection to nature. They have lost the desire to feel the energy held within its body. The balance between all living things is necessary to create a home that is balanced and suitable for all; yet as humankind distances itself from this connection, the connection begins to put itself at a distance from you. This is sad, for both are losing concern, each one for the other.”Thinking for a moment, I take my time to respond as I need to visualize what this voice is saying.“So our ability to interact with nature, simply by being around it, can help reconnect our energy to our own planet, Earth? This will begin to balance out the changing frequencies of our planet, thereby allowing us to live harmoniously with nature?”“Yes,” the angel replied, adding that, “In order to keep your planet in harmony with all of its inhabitants, you must continue to keep a connection to all things that surround you. As humans become more occupied by the constant impulses of their mental bodies, their vibration changes and they go through a detachment from their organic, physical surroundings. Their energetic fields are more ridged and not in a state of coherence, blocking the subtle, yet calming outside impulses and vibrations emanating from nature.”Before I respond to the warm voice in my mind, I mull over everything the angel just said and put it together in a way that I think makes sense, not wanting to fail this important first test.“So what you’re saying is that humans end up narrowing their intention, focusing entirely on our mental body, rather than observing what is within our environment. We dwell on issues of our past or attempt to predict our future; and this takes our energy out of the Earth and places it into a different vibration, making it difficult to manifest what we want and need. It is this which keeps us from being completely present in our surroundings?”“Yes, Dear One, you understand!” said the angel.The warm flow of energy disappeared and the voice pulled away. I took this time to admire the presence of the tree and review all the lessons it had chosen to bring my way. Head tilted downwards, my body folded, finding its way towards the ground below. Sitting down comfortably, my back is propped up against the tree by its old yet sensitive bark. Lifting my right hand, I begin studying it carefully. Wiggling each finger, I am finding a freedom of expression between each digit and my mind quietly reviews the lessons of the tree.One finger now protruding outward, I repeat to myself: “The importance of the tree is to find balance and harmony with all living things that surround us in life.”That means there are times when our mental bodies are too active with thought and we project these concerns into our field. These are the thoughts and ideas that distract us from the present moment, and the landscape right before us. To be able to find harmony and balance with nature, humans should permit the opening of their mental bodies to the present moment, allowing this intuitive connection with nature to flow through.A second finger now extended outwards, I repeat point two: “This is about the tree being a symbol for our ability to be present and open to the needs of the energetic field surrounding us.”In other words, the tree is calling us to feel the field surrounding us and listen to the call of what is needed, not what our mental field has contrived to keep us distracted.The tree asks us to release our agenda, opening ourselves to receive that which is of our highest importance at and in this time and space, moving forward with patience and understanding before we make decisions. We need to begin listening to the deep wisdom within ourselves and our surroundings.Completing this memory exercise on the ground, next to the tree, I feel another energetic connection begin to happen between the tree and myself. This time the energy starts to engage through my back body, which is currently bolstered by the trunk of the tree. All at once, as if the tree itself energetically grabbed my mind, I am downloaded with thoughts of the people of Earth. I can see and feel how closed off human minds are to the subtle impulses surrounding them from nature.The tree shows me a vision of a wise old man with hands folded behind his back and eyes lifted skyward. He walks with openness and patience. I feel how this man is being guided by destiny. This wise old man keeps his mind open, clear and he does not hang onto the thoughts floating into and out of his mind. He simply sends these mental impulses towards the environment which surrounds him. The wise old man does not seek out his destiny he allows his destiny to find him. If the answers do not come he allows the mental impulse to leave his field. I watched this wise old man stroll slowly keeping hands and fingers interlaced behind his back. As he approached a row of ducklings, he did not allow the mind to review stored knowledge of their breed and question their placement in his path. He simply opened his mind to the oneness of all things and allowed the feeling of love and acceptance for them in his journey to fill the air. I could see that this man embrace his surroundings. The environment was his mental field. By allowing the environment to be his mental field, he was witnessed by his surroundings and found peace in his journey. His existence was validated and his destiny continued to unfold in the most direct and guided manor.I mentally attach to the trees life-force with the part of my awareness that felt individual and separate.“I get it!” I say this as a wide smile begins forming on my face.“The wise man in touch with nature is a part of our calling on Earth. We are being called to open ourselves to the oneness of the planet Earth. We can thus allow all things to guide us on our path for the greatest achievement and success. The ability to completely balance ourselves within our field will inevitably align us to the bigger picture. It is all possible, if we can simply open our mental field to receive the subtle impulses of the world that surrounds us. We must let go of our narrow focus and self-controlled directives, allowing our path to present itself to us when we are ready. By holding onto our mental field, we shut out the simple connection with Earth, its inhabitants, and all of the divine wisdom held within each. We must be pliable and willing to meld into our surroundings, trusting in what is presented.”Stopping my racing thoughts for a moment, I reflect yet again. I say the next part out loud to the tree: “I know understand that connectivity with the universe is possible at any level.”Realizing only after the fact that speaking out loud is completely unnecessary, at least insofar as the tree and I are connected through a much stronger cord, I soft once again and move back into the symbiotic mode and mental exchange with the tree.“Our Earth is here to support us, and by connecting our energy back into it we can help keep our frequencies aligned with one another. This in turn will allow all energies to grow in a harmonious way together instead of creating separation.”Again, the comforting warmth takes over my entire being. I now know this to be the connection to a loving and trusted being, in this case the tree. No longer do I have any sense of individuality, but feel expansive and grounded. I breathe and feel as if I am quenched through every tree dotting this landscape. I feel and understand the wisdom and depth of each of the trees surrounding me. Finally, I let go completely and become connected. I discover that I am everything and nothing at this precise moment in time. This acknowledgment from nature feels more right than anything I have ever known. It is here in this moment of peace that my world blinks out.