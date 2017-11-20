Daily 2 Cents: Voice From the Living Room -- 'What do they what?' -- 2018 Year of the Earthquakes

“When I was 13 my Mom and I lived in Delaware, just the two of us. She took us to California for 10 days at Christmas and New Year's. We flew home on a Sunday night and drove to our house arriving some time after 10:00pm. It was a quiet neighborhood with houses set far apart from each other. We had barely walked into the entryway and set down our bags when she had picked up the phone to listen to voicemails and told me, "Shhh!" so she could hear them. So there were these few moments of absolute silence while she listened to voicemail and I stood there sort of holding my breath. The house had that extra-quiet unlived in stillness that you get when a house has been unoccupied for a while. Does anyone know what I mean? And into that moment of total silence suddenly came a man's voice speaking from a point in the room no more than 8 feet away from us. The voice said something completely ordinary, something I could kick myself for not having written down, though at the time I thought I'd never forget it. Whatever it was was banal-like, "Don't forget to bring in the mail." My ears could pinpoint the exact spot where someone would have to have been standing for their voice to be coming from there. There was no one there. There was no one anywhere in our living room. There was also no radio or television. The windows were all shut and locked. The neighbors' houses were dark.



At the moment the voice spoke I froze instantly and my eyes flicked to my Mom's. Her eyes met mine in the same instant and she put the phone on the cradle. We both just stood there without speaking for several more seconds. Then my mother said, "Did you just hear a voice say something?" I said, "Yes. What did you hear?" She said, "Don't forget to bring in the mail." I freaked out and my eyes starting tearing and she got all impatient and said, "Don't try to make a big thing out of this. I don't know what it was, but it's nothing to worry about." It was weird how defensive she was, as if she had been continually fighting off my attempts to convince her the place was haunted. I hadn't, though I had believed it was haunted since we moved there when I was 10. She made a big show of going over the whole house opening every door and closet, looking under beds, checking the garage, the basement, etc. and triumphantly declaring, "See! There's no one here. Let's just get on with things." She would never discuss that incident after that. I wish I had someone else I could talk to about it who had been there.”

**********I awoke standing in back yard. Large craft was nearly directly above my head. It moved off slowly. It made pulsating noise. I felt sick like dizzy, nausea as it began to move off. I blacked out. I woke up inside my house. Sightings are not a big deal to me. I have seen the crafts a few times. It's the abductions that I have concerns about. All of my life these things have happened to me but nobody ever believes me. They treat me as if I'm crazy. No, I'm not a cop, preacher, or politician but that doesn't make my case any less real.Since I was a child these things have been happening to me. My mom and dad would come into my room as I sat up in my bed crying without having any clue as to why. Bad dreams, they would ask. No, it was not bad dreams. I would awaken with the craziest feeling in my head. The main thing I remember is the intense pulsating and the paralysation. I am grown now so the fear has diminished quite a bit and has been replaced with curiosity. What do they want? Why will they not let me meet them? I mean sure, I can see it being scary as ever to wake up looking at an alien of some sort but I want to know what they want. I caught a glimpse out of the corner of my eye once about two years ago and there it stood but vanished in an instance. I remember wrinkled features on its face and it was about 4 and a half to five feet tall. Not green but actually pale skinned. Not giant bug eyes but just larger eyes. I have even sent a portion of my journal to MUFON, but even they ignore me. I wish I could be hypnotized as so many others have been because I guarantee you that they will know the truth of the matter at that point. Honestly this sighting is from a year ago and I have not been bothered for quite a while. But it only makes me more anxious, waiting for the next time it happens. -**********Scientists have warned there could be a big increase in numbers of devastating earthquakes around the world next year. They believe variations in the speed of Earth’s rotation could trigger intense seismic activity, particularly in heavily populated tropical regions.Although such fluctuations in rotation are small – changing the length of the day by a millisecond – they could still be implicated in the release of vast amounts of underground energy, it is argued.The link between Earth’s rotation and seismic activity was highlighted last month in a paper by Roger Bilham of the University of Colorado in Boulder and Rebecca Bendick of the University of Montana in Missoula presented at the annual meeting of the Geological Society of America.“The correlation between Earth’s rotation and earthquake activity is strong and suggests there is going to be an increase in numbers of intense earthquakes next year,” Bilham told the Observer last week.**********Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader who directed his followers to commit a string of brutal murders, and who became a symbol of the dark side of 1960s counterculture, has died aged 83.Manson was admitted to Bakersfield hospital, California earlier this month and died of natural causes on Sunday.In 1969, his followers, known as the Manson Family, killed nine people.Among the victims of the killing spree was heavily pregnant Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski.One of Manson's young followers, Susan Atkins, stabbed Tate to death and scrawled "PIG" on the home's front door with the actress's blood.Four other people at Tate's home were brutally stabbed to death. The next day, a wealthy couple in Los Angeles, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, were also killed by the clan. The killings became known collectively as the Tate-LaBianca murders.********************