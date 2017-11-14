Daily 2 Cents: Victim of Alien Surgery -- Remains of Buddha Found? -- Psychics' Prediction...'Chaos Ahead'

Victim of Alien Surgery
Orlando, Florida - 2002-05-02: I was asleep. The next thing I remember is laying on a table and blurry people standing around and my womb being scraped. This occurred twice in a month. My eggs were harvested as well. I did not believe what happened but I told my friend anyway. This year I went to have a cyst removed and the doctor says I thought you never had surgery before. I said no never. He asked you sure? I said I think I would have known. He said there's a lot of scarring. Now I know my experience in 2002 was a reality. I.m scared and baffled - MUFON
**********
Remains of Buddha Found?
In what could be an enormously significant finding for Buddhists around the world, archaeologists in China have unearthed an ancient ceramic box containing cremated human remains, which carries an inscription saying they belong to Buddha, also known as Siddhārtha Gautama.
Siddhartha Gautama, also known as the Buddha or “Enlightened One,” is probably one of the most influential individuals to come out of India through the founding of Buddhism. He is believed to have lived and taught mostly in the eastern part of ancient India sometime between the 6 th and 4 th centuries BC. According to the Mahaparinibbana Sutta of the Pali canon, at the age of 80, the Buddha announced that he would soon reach Parinirvana, or the final deathless state, and abandon his earthly body.
After his death, Buddha's cremation relics are said to have been divided amongst 8 royal families and his disciples. Legends say that, centuries later, they were enshrined by King Ashoka into 84,000 stupas. Many of the remains were supposedly taken to other countries. Read more at BREAKING: Remains of Buddha Found? 2,500-Year-Old Cremated Bones with Revealing Inscription Unearthed in China
**********
Psychics' Prediction...'Chaos Ahead'
Identical twins who are said to have predicted the 9/11 terror attacks and spoken to several celebrities from beyond the grave have revealed their forecast for 2018.
Their forecast comes as 2017 has been marked by dozens of tragedies including earthquakes, hurricanes, shootings, and terror attacks.
The death toll from Sunday’s earthquake on Iraq-Iran border has risen to at least 450 people as rescuers continue to search through the rubble.
Now Terry and Linda Jamison, who have internationally been dubbed The Psychic Twins, have warned of a “chaotic couple of years ahead” starting in 2018.
According to the twins next year will also see devastating terror attacks “intensifying”.
The pair previously claimed to have foreseen the 9/11 terror attack and communicated with dead celebrities such as Princess Diana and Michael Jackson. Read more at Psychic twins ‘who predicted 9/11’ forecast CHAOTIC 2018 – but also Brexit boost
**********
'Can you hear me?'
“The night my grandfather died, I woke up from a semi-conscious dream in a daze after hearing a voice asking 'Can he hear me? Can he hear me?' It sounded like a child, weird. Then another voice, 'He hears you.' Then another voice, 'He hears me!' It was really odd. As I lay there in the bed for a minute regaining full consciousness, the phone in the other room rings. I heard my mother saying 'Yes, okay, we'll be right there.' Then she came into my room immediately and said 'Wake up, Grandpop just died and I need you to drive your grandmother and I to the nursing home.' When we got there, my grandfather was laying in his bed, gripping a rosary. When my mother asked if the nursing home staff put it in his hands before he died, the young woman said "no, we found him like this.' Something about the whole experience still freaks me out to this day.”
Source: Youtube Comments, Jacob Fennell
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
FREE KINDLE BOOK - 2 DAYS ONLY! Wednesday November 15th - Friday November 17th...go to the link provided and download 'Phantoms & Monsters: Mysterious Encounters' for FREE! This is a small 'thank you' before the release of 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' Thanks & enjoy!
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
A Case for Underwater Aliens?
'Ghost' smashes pint pot as glass shatters for no reason in the middle of a pub
10 Facts About Robert Maudsley AKA The Real-Life Hannibal Lecter
Beverly Hills of the Dead: Luxury Tombs complete with Kitchens & Air Conditioning
Earthquake swarm hits Monterey County; biggest felt in SF
Monster Files: A Look Inside Government Secrets and Classified Documents on Bizarre Creatures and Extraordinary Animals
Everything The Government Wants You To Know About Bigfoot: From The Secret Files...
The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark
True Bigfoot Stories: Eyewitness Accounts Of Killer Bigfoot Encounters: Terrifying Stories Of Sasquatch Creatures (True Bigfoot Stories, True Bigfoot ... Conspiracy Theories, Conspiracies) (Volume 1)
True Bigfoot Stories: REAL Reports Of Bigfoot Encounters: The Mysterious Myths Uncovered (True Horror Stories, Creepy Stories, Scary Short Stories, ... Theories, Unexplained Mysteries) (Volume 2)
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved