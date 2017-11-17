Daily 2 Cents: A Very Real 'Close Encounter' -- Bizarre Aerial Encounter Over Oregon -- Weird Highway

My name is John and I would like to tell you a true tale of what happened to me one September evening in 1990.



I was leaving my girlfriend’s house because she had to go to work the next day. There was still light out, but the sunset was coming. I decided to walk to my friend’s house which was about ten minutes away and I thought to save a couple of minutes walking, I would take a shortcut along two sets of railroad tracks.



As I am walking along the tracks, I could see from a distance that someone was coming up from the embankment of the tracks and started walking on the railroad tracks towards me. I thought this was odd, because I could see that this individual was wearing one of those old bulky green parka’s with the hood up over his head.



As he is getting closer, I could see his features more clearer. Something was not right. As he walked right by me, his whole upper body turned towards me and what I saw was some type of an alien. It just looked at me as it was walking by. This freaked me out. Two seconds later, I turned around to see where this thing was going. It was gone. Nowhere in sight. At that moment I looked up and saw a UFO hovering for a good ten seconds about 1000 feet up. Then the UFO sped off northeast. This incident really shook me up.

“When I was 10 or 11 we were on the highway and I was looking around at the passing scenery and other cars. I looked behind me out the back windshield and was surprised to see a car behind us. But it wasn't the car itself that was surprising, it was the fact that it appeared to be driverless. I could see no hands on the wheel or head above the wheel. There was just nothing. I also recall the steering wheel was perfectly still the entire time I sat there inspecting it, trying to find even the vaguest shape of any person. I was baffled, and alerted my mother, who assured me it was probably light reflecting off of their windshield, obscuring the person from view. I looked around to see if that might be the case and the car was nowhere in sight. About 20 minutes later we were on the route to go home, and a similar car appeared, only I remember it being a different color. It was behind us again and I refused to take my eyes off of it, for fear of it disappearing again. I again told my mother, and she didn't seem phased, just joked that 'ooh, maybe it's a ghost!' Just then the car drifted into the next lane and went to pass us. My eyes nearly popped out of my head when, as the car came around the corner of our vehicle, it seemingly changed right before my eyes to an entirely different type of car altogether! And in this new car there was, indeed, a driver.”

**********Something quite out of the ordinary occurred in the skies over Oregon on October 25th, 2017. A mystery aircraft was flying in daylight hours among the steady stream of airliners that traverse from south to north, between locales in California and Nevada and cities like Portland and Seattle and beyond. The incident began, at least as best we can tell, around 4:30pm near the California-Oregon border and resulted in multiple pilot eyewitnesses, recorded air traffic control audio, and eventual confirmations from both the FAA and North American Aerospace Command (NORAD) that it did indeed occur.The first inklings of the story came to me shortly after the incident occurred from friends of mine in the aviation world. Sparse on details at the time, it sounded like it was probably just another one of the often misconstrued incidents that happen in the skies around the US everyday—ones where aircraft with inoperable radios or transponders stray into areas they shouldn't. And sometimes these occurrences result in local fighter jets paying the wayward aircraft a visit at the direction of NORAD. But days after initially blowing off the incident, it later began to seem that there was indeed more to the story than just than another "NORDO" private aircraft or lackadaisical pilot.**********If there are any intelligent aliens in the GJ 273 system, they can expect to hear from us about a dozen years from now.Last month, scientists and artists beamed a message to GJ 273, a red dwarf also known as Luyten's star that lies 12.36 light-years from Earth, project team members revealed today (Nov. 16). Luyten's star hosts two known planets, one of which, GJ 273b, may be capable of supporting life as we know it.Though the message was designed to provoke a response from the hypothetical denizens of GJ 273b, the main goal in sending the communication involved laying a foundation for the future, said team member Douglas Vakoch, president of METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) International, a San Francisco-based nonprofit.******************************