Daily 2 Cents: Unknown Winged Creature Encountered in Chicago -- Thai Villagers Believe Ghost Killed Four Men -- Russian Claims to be Reincarnated Martian

Unknown Winged Creature Encountered in Chicago
Besides the winged humanoid sightings, there have been pterosaur-like sightings and encounters in the Chicago area. Vance A. Nesbitt, host of ‘The Caravan of Lore’ radio show and a member of the Chicago Phantom Task Force, had an interesting guest detail their encounter with an unknown winged creature. Vance writes:
"This story is from the later part of 2000. Tony grew up in the Chicago area and in his early 20's he attended the Chicago Job Corps school to advance his knowledge in the trades. The campus is off of Kedzie Ave. and the property is bordered by a tributary river.
It was a sunny midday when Tony and a friend were having a cigarette and facing the river when they noticed a large shadow gliding over the ground. He felt it to be odd but didn't pay much attention to what it since neither one looked up to see what it was. It was just a few moments later when both witnesses saw a large creature flying very close to the water surface of the river. Tony made first note of how odd this bird was because he thought it was a large tropical species. He was taken back as the bird drew closer. It was a murky green color…with scales on the body, but feathered wings. He stated that it had a very long tail, like a snake, with a small tufted feather on the tip.
This creature landed approximately 30 feet away from the two men when it began to use the claws on the leading edge of the wing to crawl up a small dirt rise. Tony mentioned that it truly reminded him of a prehistoric monster seen in books. This animal made it' way to the top of a drain inlet where it had climbed inside. Tony's friend began to yell profanities and throw small rocks at the beast to try to draw it back out, but Tony cautioned him not to do that because this encounter scared him and he had no idea of what this thing could do to them if it came to attack. Tony estimated the wingspan to be 5 feet and the body to be between 5 to 6 feet.
This brief encounter left him stunned and very upset. He insisted that he never wants see this creature ever again. The illustration is what I found that Tony says looks very close to what he saw. The drawing is what Tony did to illustrate how he saw the bird."
**********
'Chicago Phantom' Theories and Summations
Hey folks...if you haven't forwarded your thoughts and theories on the 'Chicago Phantom' you can still do so. Those who have done so previously, I appreciate your effort. I will be choosing the most interesting and thought-provoking summations for the book. Please forward to lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks....Lon
**********
Thai Villagers Believe Ghost Killed Four Men
It’s a while since we’ve had any “ghostly” goings-on but a particularly nasty spirit was believed to have caused the deaths of four men.
Public health officials, including a doctor and psychologists, have been dispatched to a tambon in Nong Kung Si district in Kalasin province following rumours that a porb ghost had killed four men.
The rumours prompted action by Kalasin chief public health officer, Dr Prawit Sriboonrat, to try to pacify frightened villagers.
However, villagers in Moo 3, Moo 8 and Moo 11 villages of Tambon Nong Suang had already taken action by hiring a “hermit” to perform a superstitious rite to chase away the ghost.
The villagers said they believed the ghost has eaten the internal organs of the four men, causing them to die.
Northeastern traditional beliefs relate that porb ghosts are spirits that haunt their victims and gradually eat their internal organs until they die. The ghost is usually identified as a female spirit.
Prasit Singhamat, head of Moo 3 village, said yesterday the rite calmed the villagers and they appeared to have stopped worrying. Most returned from the rite with smiles on their faces.
However, the head of the public health team, Dr Pairat Songkhram, a preventive medicine specialist, said officials would continue to look into the scientific causes of the deaths, and psychologists would interview the families of the four men.
“At this point, we have found that one of the four men died of leptospirosis and another of blood-pressure problems,” Pairat said.
Pairat added that he had also instructed team members to avoid saying anything that would ridicule or belittle the villagers’ beliefs.
Doctors erected tents yesterday to provide health checks for village residents, under the stipulation that they would not discuss their religious beliefs. Health officials did target the houses of the four deceased men to check the health of their family members.
Dr Nattakorn Jampathong, head of the Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital, said relevant authorities would need to provide help to boost the villagers’ quality of life.
A widow in the village had been accused of being the ghost, he said. - Health Officials Sent To Village To Deal With Organ-Eating Ghost Rumours
**********
Russian Claims to be Reincarnated Martian
A Russian who has baffled scientists since birth claims he lived on Mars before he was reborn on Earth.
Boriska Kipriyanovich has confounded experts with his knowledge of outer space for nearly 20 years.
His parents claim that he was able to speak months after he was born and would often discuss subjects they had never taught him, such as alien civilisations.
As a toddler, he amazed his doctors by being able to read, write and draw by the age of two.
His mother, who herself is a doctor, said the first indication that he was special came a couple of weeks after birth, as he was able to hold his own head up unassisted.
Boriska, from Volgograd, claims to have lived on a 'war-ravaged' Mars, which suffered from a nuclear catastrophe in the distant past.
He says that Martians measuring about seven-feet tall still live underground on the Red Planet and breathe in carbon dioxide. Read more at I had a life on Mars: Russian, 20, claims he lived on the Red Planet before being reborn on Earth
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
New Orangutan Species Could Be the Most Endangered Great Ape
New Great Ape Stirs Hopes of Finding Mysterious Sumatran Cryptid
Have Tasmanian tigers been 'spotted' in northern NSW?
Strange And Secret Files We Can’t See
If You’ve Never Heard a Mountain Lion Scream it’s Terrifying
The Mythical Creatures Bible: The Definitive Guide to Legendary Beings
Lost Animals: Extinction and the Photographic Record
The Tasmanian Tiger: Extinct or Extant?
Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved