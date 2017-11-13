Daily 2 Cents: 'Shadow Person' Crosses Our Path -- Weird 'Deer', Lost Time and Signs of an Abduction -- 'Houston Batman' Legend

“I have German Shepherd. I have two German Shepherds. One that stays in the yard and one I put on a run. So every night I would take my dog for a walk because I felt bad because he wasn't getting any attention and there's a five-day period, I would take him for a walk and one night. I have a couple of acres of property in Pittsburgh, but our back road is very desolate. One night I was walking him and he just did not want to walk and he actually stepped in front of me and did not want to go any further. Okay, we walk about two miles. So we come home that night and next night nothing happened. The following night, after that, he did the same thing. He stepped in front of me and, like, it's really weird, you know, he wouldn't let me walk. All the way he turned around and looked over his shoulder behind him, like someone was behind us, and, like, I'm looking. Okay, he was a German Shepherd. He has a high prey drive. If we see a deer back there, he'll bark, you'll know. He just didn't...he was acting weird.



A couple nights later, we walk up this road and he does the same thing. As we're walking back down the road, I see this thing come across the road that's black! It stops in the middle of the road and my hair stood up on my body... straight up! It was black, like a shadow! There was no eyes. There was no nothing. I stood there. I didn't know what to say. I didn't know what to do. And my dog's looking at it and I'm looking at it and it was about 15 seconds, maybe. The funny part was, I couldn't get him past that spot. I had to drag him home. I got back and my wife and I have a fire pit, and I got back, I was shaking. I'll be honest with you. I didn't believe in ghosts. I didn't believe in anything. I'm like a real guy. But that thing scared the sh*t out of me.”

**********In the kitchen at 11:50 pm making sleep tea. Looked out the window in the back door and saw a deer like animal about 10 feet from the door. It's body was barrel shaped, post set on legs, body to long for normal deer, to tall and head moved up and down, left and right. No movement to the ears. Have watch a doe with her fawn for past 6 weeks eating plants in my flower garden. This night the doe and fawn went flying in full panic mode between the swing set and this other deer. This animal just watched it fly by and looked back at me. Normal deer would have followed these two and not have just stood there. I have jumped deer walking and watched them flee. This doe and fawn were just a flash.Would like you to know that I have selected sires for a dairy herd for over 20 years and know how to judge an animals appearance. We have had up to eight deer outside the house during the winter months. This one was not normal in any regard.The next thing I see are two black eyes in front of my face, turned to leave the door and felt cold air on my back. Did not fully make the turn, was still bring by left foot forward when the eyes were in front of me again. I could not move and did not want it in my house. Could feel heat on top of my head that grew more intense along with the feeling of complete and total peace. Tranquility, but did not want it there, but it felt so good I was no longer able to stop it from happening. Next thing I know I'm standing about 5ft from the door with my house coat tied all bunched up at my waist feeling disoriented and like something is wrong, not right. When I check the time it was 3:38 am the next morning.n the morning woke up with a small round scab on top my head with dry, totally dehydrated blood to the nape of my neck and a small lump on my head. By night there were small welts on my lower legs. These went away with in 12 hrs and new ones would come. This went on for two to two a half week and itched like crazy. Used all kind of lotions, nothing total took the itching away. -**********For decades, Houstonians whispered about its own version of the legendary Dark Knight.However, many say this urban legend may share more in common with Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster than with Superman or Wonder Woman.The legend of Houston’s “Bat-Man” started on June 18, 1953, according to the myths.In the early morning hours of one dark Houston morning for instance, three neighbors in the Heights claim they saw a large bat-like creature, enveloped in a halo of light.The three witnesses, 23-year-old Hilda Walker, 33-year-old Howard Phillips, and 14-year-old Judy Walker, said they saw the being sitting on Walker’s front porch on the warm June night.They all described seeing a shadow fall across the front lawn, seeing a creature standing over six-feet tall with wide, bat-like wings.**********