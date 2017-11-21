Daily 2 Cents: Phone Call From Hell -- D.B. Cooper Letter Confirms FBI Cover-Up -- Revelations From a Time Traveler?

“I have an odd ghost story that plagued me for a little while. I had this friend. I knew him since we were little children but as we got older we grew apart. I got a job, but he became a drug dealer / gang banger who, as the stories go, left many dead bodies in his wake. As I said, we had grown apart. One day in my early 20's, I received a phone call at work informing me my former friend had died. His life had caught up to him and he had been murdered. I go back to work and think nothing more about it.



Later that night, I get home, do my nightly routine, and go to sleep. Well, about 2:00 AM, I'm woken by a phone call. Nobody ever calls me that late so I know something is up. I answer the phone only to be greeted by the most hellish roar like high heavy wind and screams, terrible screams, then I hear my name being called begging me for help. "Please God, I need help! It hurts! I don't know where I am." The voice sounds like it's coming through a tunnel, like it's so far away. In a panic I ask, "Who is this? Where are you?" The man answered, "This is Brandon..." My friend who had died. Then the line goes dead. This happened three times that week. I can't help but wonder, did my former friend call me from Hell?"

**********Crestview, Florida - 2017-11-12 - I was taking my usual, evening walk and witnessed a jet black entity run from the woods, across the street, and what I assumed to be down a cul-de-sac. The entity ran below a street light, but had no reflection - like phantablack (I think that’s how you spell it) color. I expected to see a rippling of clothing, but I couldn’t see any clothing bulges. Imagine the male figure on bathroom signs - that is essentially what it looked like as it ran across the road. It also had bad running form - instead of keeping the arms tight and proper, this entity kind of flailed it’s arms about as it ran. Ihe arm motions were certainly exaggerated.As I approached the area, I hyped myself up and passed the cross section of road, but there was no one in sight. -**********In a video broadcast on the YouTube channel Paranormal Elite, Noah –who did not disclose his last name – claims that he risked his life to travel back in time to warn people that the technology exists.The so-call time traveller said: “I am not attempting to deceive anyone, my sole objective is to prove to you that time travel exists and that I, myself, am a time traveller.“First of all, time travel became possible in the year 2003, it is only used by top-secret organisations. The ability to time travel will not be released to the public until 2028.”Noah claims that because of his years of time travel, he is suffering from anorexia and depression.He said that he has taken drugs to bring back his youthful looks but insists that he is 50 years-of-age.**********It's the case that won't go away.The only unsolved case of skyjacking in U.S. history remains unsolved, but a team of investigators is confident it has identified the culprit, his co-conspirators, and new evidence covered up by the FBI for 46 years.A 40-member cold-case team led by filmmaker and author Tom Colbert has pursued the case for several years, and after a recent suit to obtain public records, Colbert's team got its hands on a letter allegedly sent by Cooper to The Seattle Times and other newspapers in the weeks following the incident.The letter confirms the team's suspect is correct and that the FBI has worked to hide the evidence for decades, Colbert told SeattlePI: "This letter proves to me that there's been a cover-up and continues to be a cover-up on this case."Colbert's team, comprised of former law enforcement officers and several former FBI agents, previously identified Robert W. Rackstraw, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran now living in San Diego, as the man they believe to be Cooper. Rackstraw was a suspect for the hijacking in the late 1970s, but formal charges were never pursued.Reached by phone on Wednesday, Rackstraw had little to say about the allegations, other than to suggest the reporter verify Colbert's claims.********************