Daily 2 Cents: Old Man on the Pier -- More Lights South of Chicago -- Is the 'Big One' Coming?

“My story goes back to 1984 in the fall. It was October here in New Jersey where I'm located. I'm not very far from the waterfront of the bay. This time of year, right now, is Striped Bass fishing season.



Well, back in 1984, I was down at the dock and it was one of those harbor nights with the fog out, and it was about maybe 1:00 or 1:30 in the morning. I was waiting for the high tide to come in. I had two fishing rods out and I was cutting bait. I'm at the very end of the pier which is about, between 80 and 100 feet, I would say, long. And if you walk on a wooden pier, you can hear somebody coming from distance off. Well, I didn't hear a sound but I got my back to my two fishing rods and I heard somebody say, 'Fella, you're getting a hit on one of those rods there.' I turned around and I looked at...my first instinct was to look on my fishing rod and I noticed that, yeah, the tip was bouncing around and then I turned and here's a fella about, I would guess, in his mid-70s and he said, 'You fish here much?' He says, 'Because you're about to lose that fish if you don't go ahead and set the hook.' I grabbed the fishing rod and I set the hook and I reeled it in. It turned out to be a bottom fish....a little skate and I said, 'Thanks for the eye!' I said, 'I wasn't looking,' I said. 'He might have pulled the rod over.' And he says, 'It happens at times.' I unhooked the fish, dropped it over the side and turned around to grab my rag and the man was gone!



Now, like I said, this pier was between 80 and 100 feet out to where I was at the end. And there's no stairs or anything like that. You have to walk straight down this pier to go back and get back out onto the sidewalk into the street. There wasn't a splash except for the one of me throwing back the fish. I turned around and he was gone just as quick as he came. (Noory asks if he thinks he was an old fisherman that had passed on) I would imagine so because, from what I heard, there's been a lot of sightings down there of elderly men at night, who you can see down there. And when you go down to the pier, there's nobody there.”

