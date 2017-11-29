Daily 2 Cents: Four-Legged Humanoid Observed in Big Bear Lake -- Levitating Towel and Morphing Teddy Bear -- Nebraska Bigfoot

Four-Legged Humanoid Observed in Big Bear Lake
Big Bear Lake, CA - 2017-02-27: The night of February 27th early am, I was staying at the Best Western in Big Bear. At approximately 12:35 am I walked to my car alone to retrieve my luggage. It had been snowing and was extremely dark, my car was facing a country road. When I hit the unlock button on my car, the parking and interior lights came on. This allowed me to see two eyes reflecting in the middle of the road, about 10-15 ft from me. At first, I thought it was a deer, I have lived in Colorado and I'm accustomed to seeing wildlife.
I instantly stopped and remained still as I didn't want to scare off the what I thought was a deer. As my eyes glanced downwards, I noticed it wasn't a deer, it looked like a white, hairless naked man on all fours. It was at least four feet in height, on all fours. Probably around 15 ft if it stood up. There was a brief moment as our eyes made contact. It then, as quickly as I have ever seen any animal, turned around, ran as fast as a cheetah away from me and then, straight up a tree. I was frozen in disbelief. I said out loud to myself, "you have to be flipping kidding me". Just as I was going to convince myself that this couldn't possibly be happening, it leapt from tree top to tree top and I could see it's full outline as it did so.
I've never heard of such a creature but, I have found some other videos and pictures online that look exactly like what I saw.
The speed and strength it had is like nothing I've ever heard of before. The creature was definitely solid, it appeared as if it was coming toward me, possibly hunting me? I don't know what stopped it. Was it the lights that went on? It had no visible genitalia. it had a very human like qualities.
First, it was a new moon and I believe it was an eclipse that day as well. There was a creek across the street. I don't know if this has anything to do with my experience but, I was also a day from menstruating.
If this had been a huge-eyed gray alien, it would have made more sense. I've heard of those but, this was unlike anything I've ever been familiar with.
None of this makes sense to me, the speed, agility of the creature and there shouldn't be anyway that the treetops should have been able to hold the weight of the creature. It appeared to be flashing like a TV going in and out of reception as it sprinted up the tree. It also didn't appear to disrupt the foliage as it did so.
I immediately called my father after I rushed back into my hotel room. My son was asleep and I was understandable in a state of shock. At this time, no one knew what hotel i was staying in. As i was crying on the phone to my father, the hotel phone rang. I answered it and it was only dial tone. Then, there was a knock at the hotel room door. Once again, no one was there.
At this point, my son woke up due to the commotion. I told him it was a scary dream. I gave my father the hotel information and he advised me to go wait in the lobby with my son. As we were leaving, there was another knock but, it was at the back sliding glass door that went out to a privately fenced in patio.
This was a one time encounter and it's unfortunate that I still live in fear of this experience. I was raised Christian, this humanoid doesn't fit into any category in which I am familiar. I don't know why this happened and what I'm supposed to learn from it. In addition, the hotel phone number, I found out later, has six 6's in a row. I don't know if that has anything to do with what happened. I was always taught that demons can't have a physical body unless it's possessing someone. I can't imagine it flying a spacecraft due to it's primal manner. is it a trans-dimensional being? Nephilim? What was it going to do? Is it going to come after me again? Why didn't it do what it was set out to do?
My previous beliefs on the world and the way things work has been tossed upside down. While it's thought provoking, it's been very traumatic and has me in a panicked state that's distracting and mostly negative. - MUFON
NOTE: For the past year or so, I have been investigating sightings of a humanoid in and around the Big Bear Lake area...then southeast into Big Morongo Canyon and along Rt.62 into Yucca Valley & Joshua Tree. There have been reports of people going missing in the area for several years...and a few body parts have been recovered. There have also been sightings of a winged humanoid in Yucca Valley. Lon
**********
Levitating Towel and Morphing Teddy Bear
“I had an experience one time in my life. It was early memories so I was perhaps 6 to 9. We lived in a tower block, 3rd floor. I had awoken in the middle of the night and felt restless. I slept again briefly but had awoken again. When I woke up, I fixed my eyes on my room - a mess. Seconds after assessment of my room, I noticed movement. My towel on the floor. I was in awe and yet feeling very uneasy, my towel was levitating at chest height. I promise you this is what I saw. I didn't believe it.
I plucked the towel from mid-air after having watched it float upwards as if guided by a slow moving object which helped it rise from the centre. I actually had it in my hands. Even at a young age I was freaked. I threw it in the corner of my room (which I checked back on first thing when waking up!). My mum's door is maybe 4 foot from mine. I first went into the hall and looked down to the end (20 feet). Next to the door was a toy bear. The head seemed to be morphing in size and I felt...words. Ran straight into my mum's room and told her I was seeing ghosts or something. She dismissed it and let me jump in her bed.
I'm not a believer at all. I need undisputed evidence like I wanted when I took that towel from mid-air. I'm very stubborn and believe our minds have the capacity to make events like this an everyday occurrence but I can't deny this and what happened. This is honest truth. I swear it on my life. If I could experience this again now... it would be life changing. It was, and is to this day, one of my most bizarre and surreal experiences. The sensation of feeling words was eerie, I was astounded and trying to comprehend what it was that I was experiencing. The projection of felt words was that I should be afraid and that I shouldn't pursue whatever this phenomenon was (which I figure could be rationalized as sensible thought process, even at a young age where there is not a huge grasp on what this could mean). I have always been intrigued by such things from that point, the possibility of having undisputed evidence of such forces or even life would be one of the greatest discovery's of our life times and probably beyond.”
Source: Youtube Comments, 42FaultyToo
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Nebraska Woman Reports Bigfoot Along I-80
A Bigfoot sighting was reported Saturday night on Interstate 80 near North Platte.
Harriett Mcfeely of Hastings said she and her friend Robin Roberts of Colorado were driving back from Omaha on Saturday. Mcfeely said Roberts dropped her off in Hastings and went on her way. A little while later Mcfeely said Roberts called her and was excited. Roberts told Mcfeely she just saw a Bigfoot.
“She said ‘I just saw a Bigfoot — he was standing right here on the shoulder of the road,’” Mcfeely said.
Roberts was at mile marker 197, not far from North Platte, around 9 p.m. when she saw the Bigfoot.
“She said he was really big. He was really heavy and stocky,” Mcfeely said.
The Bigfoot was said to be standing inside the fence meant to keep deer away from the road, only about 20 feet from Roberts’ car. Mcfeely said Roberts told her the Bigfoot was at least 8 feet tall.
“Right at that time, there wasn’t a lot of cars going either way right there. That’s why she saw him so clearly,” Mcfeely said.
Mcfeely called the Nebraska State Patrol to report the sighting. - Woman reports Bigfoot sighting on I-80
**********
Preserve Net Neutrality!
Hey folks...if you are not terrified by the prospect of the loss of net neutrality, if you've not already seen what CURRENTLY happens in other nations that do not espouse net neutrality, start paying attention. If you work from home, if you're a freelancer, if you make a portion of your income via social media, if you use the internet to promote your own services, or if you know and love someone who does, THIS WILL AFFECT YOU.
If you enjoy Netflix and Instagram and all the normal things that all you normal people like, THIS WILL ALSO AFFECT YOU.
Net Neutrality as it currently stands means that service providers must provide the same data speed access to all websites. It ALSO means that they may not impede your access to them by implementing fees or rates for access to certain sites and services. Changing our stance on net neutrality means opening the door to allow ISPs to restrict your access to information and service.
HERE IS AN EASY WAY TO FILE YOUR COMMENT ON NET NEUTRALITY WITH THE FCC. It takes less than 2 minutes.
Here is a short cut to the website of the FCC to state your opinion. Type gofccyourself.com Click on "Express" (upper right side of the form). Fill out the form. A short statement of protest is: "Preserve net neutrality". The filing number is 17-108. But if you use this site, it should already be entered for you.
Please everyone fill one out.
If they change the rules, if net neutrality is done away with, it is not just slower internet speeds and less content. It will open up the door to ISP being allowed to affect additional charges for access to sites and services like Netflix, Hulu, Instagram, Facebook, et al. The only people who will benefit are the large companies like Comcast and Verizon.
It takes less than 2 minutes.
Do this now.
If you or someone you know (someone like me) relies on the principles of net neutrality to conduct business, to live the lives we choose to live, PLEASE take two minutes out of your day to fill this out. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The San Pedro Haunting
Early Newspapers Chronicle Ghostly Accounts
Report of a Widow Briefly Reunited with Her Husband During a Materialization Seance
Turkish university launches ufology classes to prepare for extraterrestrial contact
Asteroid expected to make closest pass by Earth in over 40 years
Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon
Monster Hike: A 100-Mile Inquiry Into the Sasquatch Mystery
The Ghost Studies: New Perspectives on the Origins of Paranormal Experiences
The Memory Code: The Secrets of Stonehenge, Easter Island and Other Ancient Monuments
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved