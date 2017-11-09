Daily 2 Cents: Bell Witch...'Rabbit the Size of a Cow' -- What Would Happen if China Makes 1st Alien Contact? -- Bizarre Cloud Observed by Villagers

Bell Witch...'Rabbit the Size of a Cow'
George in Phoenix, Arizona commented:
“Bell Witch, I think is Tennessee. Okay I am fairly sure that I was about three or four or round about, you know, I was away at camp. This is back in 1959, so it goes back aways. Anyway, we found... well, one guy was from the general area of that town, wherever that was (Adams). I don't know the background of the Bell Witch. I guess that's the reason for the call. I just remember the Andrew Jackson story about the horses being scared by the entity or something like that. But that's all ancient news to me because I don't hardly remember. Anyway, we see a rabbit. That rabbit was the biggest thing I have ever seen in my life. I mean this thing was like the size of a cow, you know, it was like all white and it had one black foot on the rear, one of the back legs. One of the back legs was black and I was told that was the entity that the Bell Witch switches into. I don't know why she would have done that but... and I didn't want to... I said, Man, we ain't going over there because just to look at his thing was... I mean it looked at us. It seen us. I mean we were quite a ways away from it but I was sure it could see us and I didn't want any part of being near that thing. Just, it just did not have a very pleasant look to it.”
Coast to Coast – October 30, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
NOTE: I found this site - The Bell Witch - Peculiar black dog that had the head of a rabbit and this Bell Witch Great Mystery...Lon
What Would Happen if China Makes 1st Alien Contact?
Last January, the Chinese Academy of Sciences invited Liu Cixin, China’s preeminent science-fiction writer, to visit its new state-of-the-art radio dish in the country’s southwest. Almost twice as wide as the dish at America’s Arecibo Observatory, in the Puerto Rican jungle, the new Chinese dish is the largest in the world, if not the universe. Though it is sensitive enough to detect spy satellites even when they’re not broadcasting, its main uses will be scientific, including an unusual one: The dish is Earth’s first flagship observatory custom-built to listen for a message from an extraterrestrial intelligence. If such a sign comes down from the heavens during the next decade, China may well hear it first.
In some ways, it’s no surprise that Liu was invited to see the dish. He has an outsize voice on cosmic affairs in China, and the government’s aerospace agency sometimes asks him to consult on science missions. Liu is the patriarch of the country’s science-fiction scene. Other Chinese writers I met attached the honorific Da, meaning “Big,” to his surname. In years past, the academy’s engineers sent Liu illustrated updates on the dish’s construction, along with notes saying how he’d inspired their work. Read more at What Happens If China Makes First Contact?
Bizarre Cloud Observed by Villagers
November 2 evening - Shangrao Guangfeng District - Shaoyang Huangshan: Some villagers photographed a magical clouds in the sky. The cloud is round, Like a flame burning. The clouds did not seem to float in the air. Mysterious clouds appeared, after ten minutes disappeared users have said after watching.
Someone even suspected UFO
What exactly is this phenomenon? - Mysterious magic clouds - User expressed the shape of UFO
'Did I See the Mothman?'
"I saw something I am unable to explain, I documented it but the eyes of your Mothman look just like what I saw, but I didn't see the rest of it though. I became aware of something in the bush where I was walking. As I passed the area of bush I stopped and found myself starring at what looked like two large oval red/orange eyes that seemed to glow but weren't illuminating the area around it. The glowing eyes appeared just off ground level. I walked on but felt a need to go back as I was very confused about what I had just seen and I had goosebumps all over but it had gone. I went to my car and brought it back and illuminated the bush with the headlights but there was nothing there. The next day I felt totally freaked out, in fact I did for about a week and still can't explain what I saw. This was in early 2011. How big would you say the eyes were as in width across both eyes? I'm In New Zealand."
Source: Youtube comments, Anne Buckley
JLB - Beyond Creepy
