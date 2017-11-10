Friday, November 10, 2017

Assistance From The Grave


Mickey in Dallas Texas called in to tell of a weird experience he had in 1978:

“I used to attend Kansas State University. I graduated from there and this was about 1978. About once a month, I would take I-70 West and go to Kansas City, Kansas and party with some friends and go out Saturday night, then Sunday we'd all have a big lunch and then I'd drive back to Manhattan, KS for another week of school.

One day there was snow on the ground. It was cold in November and I was about halfway to Manhattan and I was really sleepy. So I pulled my 71 Chevelle over that had a really bad leaky exhaust system and it was kind of stupid but I sat there on the side of the road, rolled the windows up, left the engine on with the heater to keep me warm and I fell asleep. I was gonna take a nap.

So, next thing I know, I hear tapping on the window. I look over and there's a little man standing outside. I rolled the window down and he said, 'Hey, I stopped to check on you. Are you okay?' And I said, 'I'm fine. Thank you.' So he started to walk back to the back of the car and then I realized my car was full of carbon monoxide. My eyes are burning. So I shut it off real quick, reached over, rolled down the driver window, and got out. I could have died and I was going to thank that guy. Well, I looked. I could see about two miles in each direction on I-70. It was kind of flat and this was just before sunset and there was no cars anywhere. So I got back in my car and I drove about 80 miles an hour for about 5 or 10 minutes trying to find this guy, so I could flag him down and shake his hand and thank him for saving my life, but I never caught up with him.

So about three weeks later, the next month, I was on my same trip. I went down for the weekend. I was coming back Sunday. It was earlier in the day and there was no snow on the ground. I happened to recognize the area where I'd stopped before because there was this kind of weird-looking tree there. It was kind of crooked. So I thought I'll stretch my legs. So I pulled over, shut the car off, got out and I walked over toward the ditch side. There was a typical barbed wire fence like you'd see out in the country. I looked over the fence. There's this grassy area and there's a bunch of tombstones and so, right at the area where I stopped, where this little man saved my life, there was like a family-sized graveyard. I looked over the fence and I just said, 'Thank you.' And got back in my car and left.”

Source: Coast to Coast – October 31, 2017

