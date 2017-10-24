Winged 'Demon...Not a Man' Encountered in Chicago Suburb

The following post was found on the Midlothian Topix forum. I have attempted to reach out to the forum readers, as well as the witness:
"I was on my way delivering a pizza in Midlothian on Thursday night (October 19, 2017) and was at the dead end on Waverly Ave. and Clifton Park Ave. Went to turn my truck and saw a HUGE dark figure standing on a concrete ledge in front of a massive wood fence. It was BIGGER than that fence!!! LIKE 10 FEET TALL!!
This thing was swaying in the wind. I turned my brights on it and this thing was like a DEMON NOT A MAN...had a dark color like a dirty grey skin. It opened it's wings and flew off in a second, sideways right above the houses. I did make a call and they said it would be looked into. WTF" Alex
NOTE: This sighting was along the Tri-State Tollway...a highway where another sighting was made previously. Hopefully I'll be able to obtain further information in reference to this sighting. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
