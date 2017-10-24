Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Winged 'Demon...Not a Man' Encountered in Chicago Suburb


The following post was found on the Midlothian Topix forum. I have attempted to reach out to the forum readers, as well as the witness:

"I was on my way delivering a pizza in Midlothian on Thursday night (October 19, 2017) and was at the dead end on Waverly Ave. and Clifton Park Ave. Went to turn my truck and saw a HUGE dark figure standing on a concrete ledge in front of a massive wood fence. It was BIGGER than that fence!!! LIKE 10 FEET TALL!!

This thing was swaying in the wind. I turned my brights on it and this thing was like a DEMON NOT A MAN...had a dark color like a dirty grey skin. It opened it's wings and flew off in a second, sideways right above the houses. I did make a call and they said it would be looked into. WTF" Alex




NOTE: This sighting was along the Tri-State Tollway...a highway where another sighting was made previously. Hopefully I'll be able to obtain further information in reference to this sighting. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

