'This one will land just fine'


“I was born on the evening of June 24, 1975 in NYC, one month prematurely while my parents were there visiting my mother's family in various East Coast locations from our home in St Louis, MO. In 2015, a friend of mine took me to New Orleans for a few days prior to my birthday as a gift. We had a great time and had tickets to fly home in the early afternoon on my birthday. The flight out of Louis Armstrong Airport was uneventful except for two things. The first was an older guy sitting beside us who kept looking our way. He had what I can only describe as a gentle smile on his face. I didn't feel creeped out so much, but it was just weird to have him spend so much time looking our way in silence. The next thing was when we started to descend for landing. The plane started to shake and jolt terribly. My buddy and I looked at each other with that 'Oh f--k' expression. I glanced past my friend and caught the eye of the man sitting across the aisle. He was looking straight at me, with that grin still on his face. He leaned out from his seat toward ours and said very calmly, in a firm tone, 'This one will land just fine', then turned his head and looked forward. That gentle smile never left his face. From there the ride got really rough, but the plane landed just fine. The pilot came on the intercom and quickly explained that it was some pretty bad wind-shear, gave us a weather update and thanked us for flying. Everyone on the plane was so stressed I swear I could smell the fear.

As we got our carry-ons out of the overheads I made a point to not even glance at that dude, but I could feel him looking at me. We got off and hustled our asses on out of there. Nobody was saying a word. We were all still freaking out. Here is where it gets creepy... last year I was reading about air disasters. That experience had stuck with me and I developed a bit of an obsession. One day I came across the story of Eastern Airlines Flight 66. The flight left New Orleans in the early afternoon on June 24, 1975 en route to JFK in NYC. The plane crashed on descent due to severe wind-shear, killing 113 people, just hours before I was born, 40 years to the day from my flight with the man and his gentle grin."

