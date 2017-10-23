Tall Green Aliens...or Not?

I received the following account several years ago...and at the time I posted it, the report didn't generate much interest. The most interesting aspect of this incident is that it occurred in Hebbronville, Texas...a town where a lot of strange activity occurs. I have received reports of small T-Rex-like cryptids and other strange beings from Hebbronville over the years. Read the account and let me know what you think about it:
Hello Lon,
This all happened last week on Thursday and Friday evening...the 6th and 7th (June 2013). Around 11-12:00 at night, both nights, in Hebbronville, Texas. Thursday evening I went to a friend's house to do a couple loads of laundry. She only lives a few houses down so I waited til the kids were asleep to go. My oldest was still awake and I asked him to keep watch as the man of the house. I had to do the same as a kid with my siblings quite often. I figure he's 10 so he's old enough. Husband was at work doing the night shift. I left around 10:45 pm.
As I was leaving I felt scared to leave them. I felt something wasn't right. But thought I wasn't going to be far and would come back to check on them. So I put the clothes in the washer and went back home immediately. My oldest son was in the living room playing with our cat. Everything seemed fine and I figured I was being silly. So I went back. I stayed til around midnight. I got home everything seemed fine. My son was asleep on the couch. I went to bed and that was that.
The next day my son tells me he saw something the night before while I was out. He said he was playing with the cat when he noticed something peeking into our living room window. He said it was an alien. Tall skinny with dark gray green skin. Funny shaped heads. When it left our window he said he crawled over to the window and peeked out. He said the beings were walking around peeking into people's windows. One stood watch while the other did this. My son said he was scared. But didn't give any more details. So that evening I stayed up all night to keep watch. I would go outside and check the area. I checked on the kids all night. I was exhausted by 4:30 am. Nothing out of the ordinary happened.
The next day, which was Saturday I came over to my friend's house again. The kids and hubby went out of town. So I bring up the story my son told me and my friend tells me she had an encounter the night before. I get all excited. She tells me it was between 11 and 12 at night. She was sleeping on her couch in the living room. It's a small 2 bedroom house. From the couch you can see the back door. She was having trouble getting to sleep. During this time she says she heard the handle to the back door turn like someone was trying to get in. They turned the knob and she could hear them push the door. Then she noticed the lock moving. It was opening! At this time she got scared and remembers blacking out right when she was feeling panic. Later she remembers 3 beings in the house. She described them exactly as my son did. When I told her my son's story I didn't really give details about their appearance. But she was able to describe the same thing. This for me confirmed my son wasn't lying. My friend and son had no contact at all during their experiences. She described them as slimy looking with dark green skin like an avocado. They were tall and thin. She said she just laid on the couch in a groggy state as they walked around her house. Those were bits and pieces she remembered the next day.
Sunday I was talking to my son about what he saw and I told him my friend's story. He made a face and said he made the whole thing up. Now I would believe that if my friend hadn't told me her story. The fact that they both described the same thing tells me it truly happened. I am confused now but know my friend wouldn't lie. She isn't into aliens and UFOs or anything like that. So she has no need to make anything up. I find both stories fascinating. I hope you can make sense of it. M
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Ultimate Visual History
Alien Encounters: The Secret Behind The UFO Phenomenon
Aliens: Recent Encounters
The Alien Abduction Files: The Most Startling Cases of Human Alien Contact Ever Reported