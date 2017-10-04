Red-Eyed Winged 'Goblin' Confronts Family in Chicago's Little Village

The following information was posted by Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date: September 24, 2017
Time: About 8:45 PM
Location: 2600 block of South Drake Avenue
Witnesses: Three (mother and two adult children)
We were walking home from Sunday evening mass and were walking our usual route up Drake Avenue toward our house. As we walked we noticed what looked like a very tall man dressed in black standing out in the middle of the road underneath a street light. We didn’t pay it much attention as we assumed that it was just a regular person in the road and wearing black clothing. The man then stretched his arms up above his head and suddenly a pair of very large wings spread out from behind him, which must have been over 10 feet wide and were solid black. Even though this man was standing under a street light, there was not a lot of detail to this man.
As we walked closer, we noticed that the man turned and walked, more like hopped toward the sidewalk ahead of us. It was then that it turned toward us and we saw that it had a pair of glowing red eyes. My mother uttered the words “Madre de Dios” and crossed herself and then said to us that it looked like a Duende, which is the Spanish word for 'a Goblin.' We stopped and I stood in front of my mom trying to shield her.
The man then made a loud screech and then it opened its wings and shot up in the air. You could hear the sound of wings flapping as it rose up in the air and passed over us and out of sight as it continued flying down the street and out of sight. My mother was visibly shaking and was praying, when I turned back to her. We reassured her that it was over and the thing was gone. I asked my brother to help me walk her the rest of the way home.
When we got home, my brother said that my mother told him that she could feel a strong sense of evil coming from this thing. She was certain that this thing was sent to do harm to someone and that she felt sorry for whoever it was sent after. I am certain that whatever it was that we saw, it was not a bird but something from outside of this world.
Investigator Notes:
I talked to the eldest brother, the one making the report and he stated that he had heard from others about the sightings and that he could report it to UFOCH from a flyer posted at a local grocery store. I spoke on two occasions with him and then once to the younger brother regarding their sighting. The third witness was unwilling to speak with me in regard to her sighting but did provide details via her eldest son. Both siblings were able to recall their sightings in detail and both gave similar descriptions when interviewed separately. Neither of the witnesses embellished upon their sighting and neither witness contradicted the others the testimony.
When I asked if either one would accompany me back to the spot of the sighting, I was told that they would accompany me, but would only do it during the daylight hours and would absolutely not do it after dark. It was apparent that both witnesses were very shaken and that they believe that what they saw was real. It is the investigators opinion that this sighting is valid and the witnesses are credible and this sighting warrants further investigation. The proximity of the sighting to other reported sightings also warrants further investigation and follow up with all witnesses.
NOTE: This is the 5th confirmed sighting within a 7 block radius in Little Village. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
