Daily 2 Cents: Encounter With An Archangel? -- Bizarre Tentacled Moth -- Singing 'Mermaids'

“One night I'm laying in my bed and I don't even know that I'm sleeping but I keep hearing the toilet flush. I keep hearing knocks on the door. I keep hearing voices and then all of a sudden I say "Angels! Angels! Please help me!" Next thing I know, this 7-foot tall being comes through my ceiling and lands by the bed next to me and he's completely golden. A 7-foot tall muscular, very muscular, blond hair, blue eyes...he had armor on and a huge sword. Anyway, so I'm like looking at him and I'm like, "Oh my God, you're so beautiful!" Well, a second or two later, my ears start ringing and then, also, the voice comes into my head and I've never heard somebody else's voice in my head, but it was a voice that wasn't coming through my ears. You know what I mean? It wasn't a thought but it was in my head and he was speaking this language I've never heard before. I remember I was like trying to tune into it in my mind, trying to hear it better and it just got louder and louder...like deafening and then I woke up. I just shook my head and then I woke up and it was crazy because I didn't even know that I was asleep. I've been having a lot of dreams like that when I wake up and I'm able to leave my body and walk around my house but I can't leave my house yet.”

‘One day as I was returning to Tallahassee from a hunting excursion in Florida’, says a recent traveller, ‘we were rowing along by the shore, about sunset, when suddenly a strange, grave, and prolonged sound struck my ear. At first I thought it must be a drone, or fly of extraordinary magnitude; but seeing nothing, I questioned my guide to what it could be. ‘Oh, massa,’ replied he, ‘dat is de fish what sings. Some call it siren, or mermaid fish, and others musico.’ A little way on we heard a greater chorus of these strange voices, reminding me faintly of the music of church organs. I stopped the canoe the better to study this strange phenomenon; when, at my request, my sable oarsman threw a net into the water, and soon laid at the bottom of the boat about score of little fish, each about two inches long, resembling the grey mullet very closely outward form. ‘Dese be mermaids, massa,’ said the negro; ‘but, in the name of hebben, don’t eat dem!’ ‘Why not?’ quoth I. ‘Because they hab de lub poison.’ ‘Lub poison’ and pray what’s that?’ ‘Yes, massa; when you eat one ob dese fish, you fall so deep in lub you can neber get out again.’ I tried to laugh my black friend out of his notion, but in vain. In spite of what he said, however, I had my musicos fried that evening, and found, as expected, that I was none the worse for the experiment. The musician fish is white, with few blue spots near the belly. It is about sunset when these fish begin to sing, and they continue their music during the night.

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

**********TAMPA, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Fears over a serial killer have some residents in the Tampa area escorting children to school and the city bus changing its usual routes.Three people have been shot to death in the past two weeks within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius in the normally quiet Seminole Heights neighborhood. Police believe the shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don’t have a motive or a suspect.The three victims did not know each other, but all three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None were robbed.“I’m afraid,” said Maria Maldonado, who lives near the scene of two of the shootings, about 300 yards apart. The other was less than a mile away.Maldonado won’t let her 7-year-old son play in the yard.“We don’t open the door or nothing. A lot of people are scared. I’m scared for my son, for the neighborhood,” she said Monday.******************************