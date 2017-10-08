'Chicago Phantom' Seen Flying Through The Magnificent Mile

I received the following information early Sunday morning (October 8, 2017):
I was writing to share my sighting of the Chicago Mothman. I was walking towards the Chicago Ave. Redline entrance from work when I made the sighting. It happened to be around 10:15/10:20PM CT on Saturday October 7th. I happened to look up to my left, when I saw an object drifting in the sky. Upon closer look I was able to see the object was dark grey in color and seemed to have a large wing span. It started to drift up, but then dived down. It ducked between buildings but then reappeared on the other side. I was standing on Chicago Ave. and Wabash Ave. (witness was looking south along Wabash Ave.)
After the object reappeared, it passed between a few more building but then flew towards the lake. JS
I contacted the witness for follow-up information:
From my distance it was a little hard to make out details of the object. It kept moving rather quickly and very fluid-like. The wings were about equal length if not a bit longer than the object itself. They also flapped a few times, but seemed to have glided more than flapped. I could tell the object was quite large. Easily ruled out a bird. JS
NOTE: The winded being must have had significant size in order for the witness to make it out...especially at night, though I assume the area is well-lit. Please note...the witness' location was only 2 blocks south of the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel on 20 E Chestnut St. This is where the gray humanoid was seen on the building roof. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
