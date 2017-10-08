Sunday, October 08, 2017

'Chicago Phantom' Seen Flying Through The Magnificent Mile


I received the following information early Sunday morning (October 8, 2017):

I was writing to share my sighting of the Chicago Mothman. I was walking towards the Chicago Ave. Redline entrance from work when I made the sighting. It happened to be around 10:15/10:20PM CT on Saturday October 7th. I happened to look up to my left, when I saw an object drifting in the sky. Upon closer look I was able to see the object was dark grey in color and seemed to have a large wing span. It started to drift up, but then dived down. It ducked between buildings but then reappeared on the other side. I was standing on Chicago Ave. and Wabash Ave. (witness was looking south along Wabash Ave.)

After the object reappeared, it passed between a few more building but then flew towards the lake. JS

I contacted the witness for follow-up information:

From my distance it was a little hard to make out details of the object. It kept moving rather quickly and very fluid-like. The wings were about equal length if not a bit longer than the object itself. They also flapped a few times, but seemed to have glided more than flapped. I could tell the object was quite large. Easily ruled out a bird. JS



NOTE: The winded being must have had significant size in order for the witness to make it out...especially at night, though I assume the area is well-lit. Please note...the witness' location was only 2 blocks south of the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel on 20 E Chestnut St. This is where the gray humanoid was seen on the building roof. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena


Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map