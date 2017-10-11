Bigfoot Encounter Near Minerva, Ohio...is the 'Monster' Back?

I recently received the following account:
Hello - I was driving home to Canton, Ohio along Rt.30, near Minerva. This was Monday October 2nd and it was around 9:45 PM. I was heading west out of Minerva, about a mile or so. There's a salvage yard and woods on the right, and as I passed it something huge jumped out onto the road about 10 car lengths in front of me. When I say huge, I mean big enough to scare the crap out of me! It was definitely a Bigfoot and had to be 8-9 ft. in height. It was massive. I got a good quick look at it with my headlights, and still shocked how big it was. The hair was glossy-like dark brown. It didn't look at me, and looked straight ahead.
It ran into the field on the other side of the road. I believe it crossed the road in two strides. It was moving like it was being chased. I slowly drove after it passed in case something else jumped out in front of me.
My brother and I went back the next Thursday during the daylight to see of there was any evidence, like footprints. There was nothing in the dirt on the shoulder of the road, but there was a lot of mud on the roadway.
I had heard about the Minerva Bigfoot and the sightings. I wonder if this was the actual Bigfoot or part of a group? A guy I work with said he saw a Bigfoot just last spring. He was about two miles east of East Canton on Rt.30. HH
NOTE: I was able to call 'HH' and briefly talk to him. He didn't add much more to the report, but he did emphasize that the Bigfoot was at least 8 ft. tall and massive in the upper body. He said that he was aware of the Minerva sightings over the years, but didn't believe the accounts until he had his encounter. Here's a link from a post in 2015 - The 1978 'Minerva Monster' Flap...Lon
