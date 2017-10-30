Bayou 'Mothman'

“Okay, in 1975, a few friends and myself were sitting around a fire near a canal. Across the canal was a very wooded area and the woods were alive with sound like crickets and cicadas and what have you. All of a sudden everything just stopped. No sound. Nothing and then we heard some type of thrashing coming through the woods towards the canal on the opposite bank. So this thing emerged. It was about 85 to 200 feet away from us and what we saw was this okay (shows a picture of a red eyed creature with wings). This is an artist rendition of this, what I described it as back then, was a Mothman.
It was humanoid shape. It had red eyes and you could see a slight wing in back of it and it stood about, I guess, about six and a half to seven feet tall. Needless to say, it scared the shit out of us and we all ran and we went and got shotguns and came back and, of course, it was gone and the woods had returned to normal. Just the normal sounds and all. This was the only time we saw it. I don't really know what it was. I just know it scared me and when I describe this thing to my parents, because it looked like a Mothman and the reason why I say that... I don't know if it was the skin or the fur or whatever you want to call it. It was like a moth... rigid, like a moth's fur all over it and the thing that really stood out was the red eyes.
So when I found out recently with Richard Gere's movie The Mothman Prophecies, is the first time I actually heard anything similar to it and then I started seeing programs on TV like The Unexplained where they talked about a town up north, oh, by the way, I'm here in Louisiana, but they were talking about a town up north that had seen it also. The way they portrayed it was kind of like you really think these people are nuts but all I can tell you is this is what I saw and you can add that to all the other reports so that's it.”
Source: Youtuber blueskys411 from a video titled, mothman 1975 published on 15 Oct 2013
Summary from video description: In 1975 three friends and myself were sitting around a campfire about 8pm near a canal in southern Louisiana. Across the canal was a heavily wooded area. As we were sitting there you could hear the sounds of crickets and many other critters loudly as we chatted. Suddenly all the sounds stopped and it was dead silent. A loud thrashing sound of something big moving thru the wood towards us could be heard as it made its way to the edge of the woods. We at first thought it must be a deer pushing its way thru to come and drink from the canal. About 85 to 100 feet away this humanoid shape emerged from the woods and made its way to the waters edge. It was covered in funny looking white fur like a moth. It had a wing that could be seen hanging from its back and glowing red eyes. I never saw it spread its wings. It scared the hell out of us and we ran to our homes to grab shot guns to go back and see what it was. I've never seen it before nor have I ever seen it again since that night. When I told my parents they made me feel foolish so I never spoke of it until now. I'm 54 yrs now. They didn't believe me and just told me it was my mind playing trick on me. A few years ago Richard Gere starred in the movie Mothman Prophecies. This was the first time I have heard anything similar to what I had experienced in 1975. I wish my parent were alive to have seen this and the reports from up north of this creature shown on Unexplained files. all I can say is believe what you want but for those that have seen it you know!
