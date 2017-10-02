Bat-Winged Humanoid Encounter in Ballinger, Texas

I received the following information today:
It was about 4:00 am early this morning (October 2, 2017). All the dogs started barking in the neighborhood. I have a big Pitbull that was barking and he tried busting my fence down to go towards something. I stepped outside and heard something on neighbor's roof scratching. So I let my dog loose...I've never seen him so mad. I went towards neighbor's house from my porch an saw a man standing on her roof. But when my dog started trying to jump the gate, this man flew straight up with bat-like wings. Kind of reminded me of Jeepers Creepers character. I don't know what I saw, but it was creepy. I'm in Ballinger, TX. JF
NOTE: The witness JF asked me to call him. He found my contact information on the internet while searching for any information on this flying being.
JF stated that he lives in Ballinger, Texas which is approximately 60 miles south of Abilene, TX. When he went outside to check on why the dogs were barking, he had a shotgun with him. He noticed this humanoid standing on the neighbor's roof, which he said was 5-6 ft. tall, dark in color with a thin body and had human-like arms and legs. It was looking up into the sky. There was enough light coming from his porch for him to be able to get a good look. When his Pitbull tried to jump the neighbor's fence, the being looked down at his dog and it's large eyes lit up bright reddish-yellow...so much so, that it obscured the face. Then suddenly, a pair of wing sprung out from its back, which extended approximately 13-15 ft. JF described the wings as those of a giant bat. It then flapped its wings once, and quickly shot straight up into the sky.
When I talked to JF, it was obvious that he had no idea what he had witnessed and was quite shook up. He was surprised to come across the reports from Chicago and wanted to ask if the being he witnessed may have been related to those sightings. Lon
