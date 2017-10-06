Friday, October 06, 2017

6th 'Chicago Phantom' Sighting Reported in Little Village Neighborhood


The following account was forwarded to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse on October 6, 2017:

I was coming out of Dulcelandia (3253 W. 26th St. in Little Village) on Wednesday (October 4, 2017) with my husband and we looked up and saw what looked like a large black bat fly over us. It flew across the street and over some trees. From what we saw, it must have been at least six feet tall and had wings that must have been ten feet in width. It looked like it had bat wings as they looked like they were part of its arms. As it flew over it was making a very loud screaming sound and was flapping its wings as it flew over the trees. I tried to get a picture of it, but it was over the trees in seconds and gone. We walked down the block to see if maybe we could see it before turning around and heading back to our car.

We I saw a flyer at a restaurant that we visited the next day and took down the information, and submitted this report. You can reach us at (number omitted for privacy reasons) and ask for (name omitted for privacy reasons) we are willing to talk about what we saw.




NOTE: Manuel will be talking to the witnesses ASAP...any updates will be included with this post. This is the 6th sighting / encounter in a 10-12 block radius in Little Village, Chicago. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena


Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map