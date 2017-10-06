6th 'Chicago Phantom' Sighting Reported in Little Village Neighborhood

The following account was forwarded to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse on October 6, 2017:
I was coming out of Dulcelandia (3253 W. 26th St. in Little Village) on Wednesday (October 4, 2017) with my husband and we looked up and saw what looked like a large black bat fly over us. It flew across the street and over some trees. From what we saw, it must have been at least six feet tall and had wings that must have been ten feet in width. It looked like it had bat wings as they looked like they were part of its arms. As it flew over it was making a very loud screaming sound and was flapping its wings as it flew over the trees. I tried to get a picture of it, but it was over the trees in seconds and gone. We walked down the block to see if maybe we could see it before turning around and heading back to our car.
We I saw a flyer at a restaurant that we visited the next day and took down the information, and submitted this report. You can reach us at (number omitted for privacy reasons) and ask for (name omitted for privacy reasons) we are willing to talk about what we saw.
NOTE: Manuel will be talking to the witnesses ASAP...any updates will be included with this post. This is the 6th sighting / encounter in a 10-12 block radius in Little Village, Chicago. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena