Witnesses Observe Huge Bird-Like Being Glide Over Chicago's DuSable Harbor

I own a boat at DuSable Harbor. Saturday evening at (September 23, 2017) around 6:20-6:30PM, my friends and I saw what could only be described as a very large flying winged creature over the harbor, just south of Navy Pier. It glided at around 200-300 feet by my guess and slowly flew east over the lake until it was out of sight.



I'd guess it was at least 8 feet wingspan with an almost equally long body...if not longer. It was witnessed by at least 3 of us! So I know I'm not crazy. KS

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

The witness and one of his friends told me that the winged being was gliding approximately 200 ft. above them, flying towards the east...out over Lake Michigan. They had been walking on the pier towards his boat, when one of them noticed the large bird-like entity gliding above the harbor. The winged being glided a small 'S' shaped pattern, as it continued flying towards the east. It never flapped it's wings.The entity was described as a huge bird-like being, with a thin and long human body with long legs. The estimated body length was 6-7 ft. The wings looked like those of a huge eagle, but more triangular in form. The wing span was between 8-10 ft. The entire body and wings were very dark or black in color. The entire incident lasted no more than a minute or so, as the entity slowly glided away from them.