Witnesses Observe Huge Bird-Like Being Glide Over Chicago's DuSable Harbor

I received the following email on Monday evening (September 25, 2017):
I own a boat at DuSable Harbor. Saturday evening at (September 23, 2017) around 6:20-6:30PM, my friends and I saw what could only be described as a very large flying winged creature over the harbor, just south of Navy Pier. It glided at around 200-300 feet by my guess and slowly flew east over the lake until it was out of sight.
I'd guess it was at least 8 feet wingspan with an almost equally long body...if not longer. It was witnessed by at least 3 of us! So I know I'm not crazy. KS
I called KS immediately and received the following information:
The witness and one of his friends told me that the winged being was gliding approximately 200 ft. above them, flying towards the east...out over Lake Michigan. They had been walking on the pier towards his boat, when one of them noticed the large bird-like entity gliding above the harbor. The winged being glided a small 'S' shaped pattern, as it continued flying towards the east. It never flapped it's wings.
The entity was described as a huge bird-like being, with a thin and long human body with long legs. The estimated body length was 6-7 ft. The wings looked like those of a huge eagle, but more triangular in form. The wing span was between 8-10 ft. The entire body and wings were very dark or black in color. The entire incident lasted no more than a minute or so, as the entity slowly glided away from them.
NOTE: The reporting witness 'KS' had heard of the previous sightings and was shocked that he and his friends were able to observe it. The winged being flew rather briefly when it was above them...making it impossible to capture a decent photo. Very credible witnesses and forthcoming. Any updates will be added. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
