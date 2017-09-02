Weekend 2 Cents: Clawed 'Simian-Like' Cryptid Climbing Light Pole -- 'Seeing' Red Eyed Beings -- Arcane Radio...'Chicago Phantom' Discussion

“About 11 years ago, I was taking my 13-year-old son to visit a friend, just after dark, and had to drive past a popular mall. We stopped for a red light and noticed something climbing up a huge metal light pole directly across the 8-lane road we were about to turn onto. It was tannish, simian-shaped, smooth-skinned, had claws on front and rear "hands," and something rumpled-looking on its back. We both said "Do you see that?" at the same time; we never saw the front of its head, so no idea about face or eyes. The light changed green, and when we turned, I looked in the rear-view to see it appear to jump off the light pole. We still talk about it, but have no idea what it was.”

**********All of the following events happened in my teen years:1. I was 10 to 12 years old and I was sitting in my parents dining room. It was dark outside and I had the lights dimmed. Something told me to look outside, I'm not sure if I actually heard a voice or if I just had an extremely strong feeling. When I looked out the window, I saw a dark and slim figure standing about 10 ft away from the house. I thought someone was just walking through my yard, until the creature opened its eyes. Its eyes were piercing red and almost looked like they were glowing. Because of this, I have an extreme fear of looking into dark spaces or looking out windows when it's dark outside.2. A few years after my first experience, I had a terrifying vision while I was asleep. I saw my grandfather, who was vacationing in Florida at the time, laying face down on a tile floor and surrounded by blood. There was a tall figure in a long black cloak with a hood standing next to my grandfathers body that had the same red eyes as I saw before. I then woke up from my dream to see the same hooded figure standing in a corner in my bedroom which then suddenly disappeared. I ran to my parents room screaming and told them the story after they woke up. My mother had to convince my father to call the hotel that his father was staying in to have someone check on my grandfather. The employee put my father on hold to go to the room my grandfather was staying in. A few minutes later, the employee picked up the phone and frantically told my father that my grandfather was in the bathroom when he fell and hit his head which caused a lot of bleeding and also knocked him out. When they found him, he was lying face down on the tile floor surrounded by blood. When they got him to the hospital, they determined that he had a stroke. To brighten the story a little, he did survive.3. I was driving home from work one night at around 10pm. I turned onto my parents street (which didn't have any lights so it was pitch black) when I saw an object running towards the street. I slammed on my brakes and watched as a dark green, scaly creature with bight red eyes ran in front of my car and into the woods. That was the last time I saw a creature like that. -**********Revelations that a Malaysian diplomat murdered in Madagascar last week was tasked with transporting pieces of suspected MH370 wreckage to investigators in Malaysia has fuelled more dark conspiracy theories about the missing plane.Honorary Consul of Malaysia Zahid Raza was gunned down in the centre of the island nation's capital Antananarivo in an apparent assassination on August 24.American adventurer-detective Blaine Gibson, who has been gathering suspected MH370 debris as it washes up on Madagascar and Mozambique, said Mr Raza had been due to deliver new items to Malaysian investigators in Kuala Lumpur when he was unexpectedly slain.The timing has rattled Mr Gibson, who says he has been receiving death threats because of his self-financed mission to solve the baffling aviation mystery.He had planned to keep details of his latest finds — which included two items he considered particularly promising — under wraps until they had been safely transported off the island but changed his mind after Mr Raza was killed.