The Chicago Phantom: Your Thoughts

Hey folks...as most of you know, I've been investigating the 'Chicago Phantom' sightings and encounters since the earliest reports. Along with a group of colleagues & investigators, dubbed the 'Chicago Phantom Task Force,' we've tracked the incidents, interviewed the witnesses and have conducted a vast amount of research. You can find the report links at The Chicago Phantom Sightings / Encounters or you can go to the interactive map at Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map At this point, I'd like your thoughts on this winged being(s). What do you think it is? Why has it chosen to be seen in the Chicago metro area? Where does it come from? How many different beings are being seen? etc., etc.This is your opportunity to let us know what you think. I am soliciting only serious feedback. You can email your responses to lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com . Thanks...Lon