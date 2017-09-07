Thursday, September 07, 2017
The Chicago Phantom: Your Thoughts
Hey folks...as most of you know, I've been investigating the 'Chicago Phantom' sightings and encounters since the earliest reports. Along with a group of colleagues & investigators, dubbed the 'Chicago Phantom Task Force,' we've tracked the incidents, interviewed the witnesses and have conducted a vast amount of research. You can find the report links at The Chicago Phantom Sightings / Encounters or you can go to the interactive map at Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map.
At this point, I'd like your thoughts on this winged being(s). What do you think it is? Why has it chosen to be seen in the Chicago metro area? Where does it come from? How many different beings are being seen? etc., etc.
This is your opportunity to let us know what you think. I am soliciting only serious feedback. You can email your responses to lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. Thanks...Lon
NOTE: I want to thank everyone who submitted your thoughts and personal reports for my alien research project. I still plan to use the information as part of a future book. But current investigative matters, as you know, have been taking up most of my time and effort. Thanks again...Lon
