Sparkling Black Figure in the Dark

John from Oceanside, California called in to tell of something he and his wife saw while driving:
“I am about to retire from the Army, lieutenant colonel. I just drove back with the wife from Montana. I'm going to be starting with the forest service up there. We didn't want to drive through Salt Lake City. We decided to take US route 93 South to Eastern Nevada. I'm a little bit nervous here about telling the story.
We got about 20 miles north of the old ghost town of Curry on 93. I saw something in the road. It was black and it sparkled, then it turned black and sparkled. It looked like some sort of moonlight reflection on, like, wet pavement at first. Then it disappeared and it went to the left and right of the road and my wife was driving at the time, she focused on the right side of the road and I looked at her and her face turned white. She said. 'Oh my god, did you see that?' Then she said, it had thin black arms, small body, thin legs and a huge head. It had to have been 10 feet tall. It's coming towards us. At that time, she started covering her mouth and started to cry. She slammed on the gas and we started going about 90 miles an hour down 93 about ten miles until we got to the next small town with a truck stop. We tried to get some rest.
We were trying to drive back home to Montana all the way from Oceanside that night. She was pretty shook up about it and it shook me up myself too because I remember I glanced over and I saw something black. I couldn't quite make it out. It kind of reminded me of like a dust devil, like a black dust devil at night, and she says she saw the full figure and we talked it over. She's starting to calm down with it now.”
Source: Coast to Coast – September 1, 2017
