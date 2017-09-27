Wednesday, September 27, 2017

'Monster Bat' Viewed in Chicago's Little Village Back Yard


I received the above sketch and following information today (Wednesday September 27, 2017):

Hello, I just found your email and want to tell you what I saw. Please do not contact me. I live near the elementary school on Central Park Ave. Last night (Tuesday September 26, 2017) at 9:15 PM I heard the neighbor dog barking like crazy. I looked out the back door and turned on the porch light. We saw this monster bat spread open its wings in my back yard. My son saw it too. It took off into the air in just a second or two. We both fell to our knees. I am so scared by this. My son drew this sketch. The red eyes were very bright and it looked at us.




NOTE: It took me awhile to figure out that this sighting was in Little Village, and very close to the previous sightings. I believe the school the witness is referring to is the Castellanos Elementary School located at 2524 S. Central Park Avenue. I am going to attempt to reach out to the witness and see if they will reconsider adding more information or possibly talk to me or Manuel. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

