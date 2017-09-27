'Monster Bat' Viewed in Chicago's Little Village Back Yard

I received the above sketch and following information today (Wednesday September 27, 2017):
Hello, I just found your email and want to tell you what I saw. Please do not contact me. I live near the elementary school on Central Park Ave. Last night (Tuesday September 26, 2017) at 9:15 PM I heard the neighbor dog barking like crazy. I looked out the back door and turned on the porch light. We saw this monster bat spread open its wings in my back yard. My son saw it too. It took off into the air in just a second or two. We both fell to our knees. I am so scared by this. My son drew this sketch. The red eyes were very bright and it looked at us.
NOTE: It took me awhile to figure out that this sighting was in Little Village, and very close to the previous sightings. I believe the school the witness is referring to is the Castellanos Elementary School located at 2524 S. Central Park Avenue. I am going to attempt to reach out to the witness and see if they will reconsider adding more information or possibly talk to me or Manuel. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Mothman: Real Life Sightings
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
You can listen to the 'Arcane Radio' podcasts on YouTube...please subscribe
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved