'Man-Bat' Perched Atop Light Pole in Chicago's West Lakeview

I received a telephone call on Tuesday September 26, 2017 at 11:50 AM ET from 'ID,' a local Chicago nightclub performer. He had just gotten off of work and was driving home, westbound on W. Belmont Ave.
At 1:15 AM CT, he had stopped for the red light at the intersection of W. Belmont Ave and N. Damen Ave in the West Lakeview area. He was the only driver and person at the location. As he waited for the red light to change, he noticed to his left something large was perched on the streetlight pole that extended over N. Damon Ave. As the witnessed looked closer, he recognized an unknown being crouched down on top of the pole. The streetlight above the pole illuminated the being, giving the witness a brief opportunity to obtain an excellent observation.
The witness states that the entity was crouched for about 5-10 seconds, then stood up on two distinct legs. As it stood, it unfurled it's wings and quickly ascended into the night sky.
The witness told me that it looked like a 'man-bat' and was at least 6 ft tall. It had human-like arms and legs, though very slender. The body and head were slender, but proportionate. The wing span was approximately 12 ft. and leather-like. The body was very dark in color.
The face of the being was quite interesting. The witness states that it had a short, canine-like snout...similar to that of a French Bulldog. But the overall face structure resembled that of a Gothic gargoyle. The eyes did not glow or show color. He doesn't know if the being reacted to his presence.
When the being unfurled its wings and ascended, the witness could hear the loud flapping of the wings, even though his windows were closed. The witness stated that the overall shape of the winged being reminded him of the 'Man-Bat' character in Batman, though it was more slender and less intimating.
The witness had not heard of the previous sightings. He later contacted a friend, who told him about the rash of sightings in the Chicago area and where to report his encounter. The witness had no emotion or physical reaction to this sighting, but was initially shocked and confused by what he was looking at.
NOTE: This is the best facial description received by us...though, I believe that there are several winged beings with varied descriptions. Because of the 3 previous sightings / encounters in the Little Village neighborhood, the Task Force now has a 'working' theory as to why some of these entities may be manifesting. Combined with the other incidents that are reported to us, it's hopeful that we can explain the reason for the influx of these entities with a greater position of certainty. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
