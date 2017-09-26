'Man-Bat' Perched Atop Light Pole in Chicago's West Lakeview

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

I received a telephone call on Tuesday September 26, 2017 at 11:50 AM ET from 'ID,' a local Chicago nightclub performer. He had just gotten off of work and was driving home, westbound on W. Belmont Ave.At 1:15 AM CT, he had stopped for the red light at the intersection of W. Belmont Ave and N. Damen Ave in the West Lakeview area. He was the only driver and person at the location. As he waited for the red light to change, he noticed to his left something large was perched on the streetlight pole that extended over N. Damon Ave. As the witnessed looked closer, he recognized an unknown being crouched down on top of the pole. The streetlight above the pole illuminated the being, giving the witness a brief opportunity to obtain an excellent observation.The witness states that the entity was crouched for about 5-10 seconds, then stood up on two distinct legs. As it stood, it unfurled it's wings and quickly ascended into the night sky.The witness told me that it looked like a 'man-bat' and was at least 6 ft tall. It had human-like arms and legs, though very slender. The body and head were slender, but proportionate. The wing span was approximately 12 ft. and leather-like. The body was very dark in color.The face of the being was quite interesting. The witness states that it had a short, canine-like snout...similar to that of a French Bulldog. But the overall face structure resembled that of a Gothic gargoyle. The eyes did not glow or show color. He doesn't know if the being reacted to his presence.When the being unfurled its wings and ascended, the witness could hear the loud flapping of the wings, even though his windows were closed. The witness stated that the overall shape of the winged being reminded him of the 'Man-Bat' character in Batman, though it was more slender and less intimating.The witness had not heard of the previous sightings. He later contacted a friend, who told him about the rash of sightings in the Chicago area and where to report his encounter. The witness had no emotion or physical reaction to this sighting, but was initially shocked and confused by what he was looking at.