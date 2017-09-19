Large Winged Being Perched On Michigan Roof

I received the following account today:
Hello Lon,
I've been scanning the internet trying to find anything that resembles what I saw about one week ago today here in Lansing, Michigan. Your articles on the Chicago bat creature/owlman/mothman seem to be the closest I could find. Especially the article titled "Big Winged Being Observed on Chicago Suburb Home Roof."
It was about 5:45am and I was preparing to leave for work. As usual, I glanced out of my small bathroom window to see if it was raining. It was very calm and dry that morning, but then I noticed an unusual shape on my neighbor's rooftop. Obviously, the sun was not up yet, but it was just bright enough that I could see the outline. I enclosed a picture drawn with Microsoft paint. I do own a cellphone, but it's one of those cheap Consumer Cellular ones, and those are worthless in low light. I stared at the figure for about 30 seconds and it never moved. There was tree foliage behind the creature. I'm thinking it may have been sitting (or perched) just on the other side of the roof, as I never saw a head or glowing eyes. It's hard to guess on the size of the being as I only saw the wings. I was about 20 feet away from it. I wished I had stared at it longer or even shined a flashlight on it, but I didn't want to be late for work. CS
NOTE: I asked the witness to provide further detail, if possible. He did state that the image he provided was wrong, in reference to the chimney. The being was perched on the other side of the chimney, but the wing was so large that it extended back in front of the chimney and totally obscured the witness' view of the front of the structure. If this is a similar being, as seen in the Chicago area, then it may be originating at another location or flying across Lake Michigan. Stay tuned. Lon
The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Return of the Prophecies of Mothman