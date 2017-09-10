Large Human-Shaped Bat Twice Seen Within An Hour

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

The first sighting was at approximately 11AM CT today (Sunday September 10, 2017). The witness 'RC' stated that he and a friend were near the intersection of S. Greenwood Ave. & E. 78th St. in Avalon Park in Chicago. As he looked up, he observed a dark object slowing flying across the sky in a northern direction. At first he thought it may have been a jet, but realized that it was moving too slow and that the wings were not that of an aircraft. After watching the gliding object, he determined that it was a human-shaped being with wings that resembled those of a large bat. There was no sound. He was not aware of the previous sightings, and was given my contact information by another person. I was contacted about an hour after his sighting.At approximately 12:00 PM noon CT today (Sunday September 10, 2017), a military veteran with aircraft flight experience, was in the area of S. Martin Luther King Dr. & E. 35th St. in the Douglas neighborhood of Chicago. She contacted a friend, who then called me with the description that this witness had given them. A unknown being was slowly gliding across the sky with it's wings spread. She stated that the wings were shaped like those of a huge bat and that the body was dark and smooth in texture. She also stated that it was not an aircraft or drone because it would not be able to maintain altitude at such a slow speed. It appeared to be a living being.