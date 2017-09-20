Grey Humanoid 'Disappears' From Chicago Downtown Roof

I received the following account on Tuesday September 19, 2017:
I'm a former Chicagoan and I was on a visit last week. I stayed a night downtown at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile (20 E Chestnut St).
During the early evening, I looked out our window from the 30th floor and saw what I, at the time, assumed was a maintenance man or something in the roof of a shorter building below ours. But, it moved too fluidly and disappeared too quickly for a man. It was gray in color and the shape I would definitely describe as a male (with no clothes). I'd say it was about 6 ft. tall. There were no unfurled wings.
It occurred on Sunday September 10, 2017 at approximately 7PM CT and the thought of it hasn't left me. I couldn't see a door or anything that would allow a person to slip out of sight. It was odd to see someone/something on a roof with no rooftop features like a pool or outdoor seating, and it didn't look like there was any window-washing, construction, etc. that would easily explain why a person was on a high rise roof and then disappear so quickly.
I told myself it was nothing and forgot about it....but on a whim I called my friend, who'd been with me, and he told me that there have been lots of sightings of humanoids in Chicago.
I immediately panicked a bit, and I have to tell you, I am very scared of things like these. I hope it doesn't mean any harm towards me or anyone else. Luckily, I live in Nashville. Are these things vindictive? I'm a humble tarot reader but I don't want to cause trouble. AL
NOTE: This is a very interesting incident, because the witness was able to see this being move about without flying. The witness later told me that she thought she was 'looking at a ghost because of how fluidly it moved around.' As far as the being disappearing...did it fly away or simply vanish? The witness has no idea how it disappeared. I believe the building roof was either the Talbot Hotel or Intermix which are across E. Delaware Pl. There is also the Rag & Bone, just below the north side of the Sofitel or the hotel's deck to the west. I'm double checking with the witness. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
