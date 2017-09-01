Daily 2 Cents: Possible Child Abduction by Bigfoot -- Return of the 'Creepy Clowns' -- Is ET Calling?

Possible Child Abduction by Bigfoot
1998 - Colorado: "I was camping and hiking through Colorado in Spring 1998. This morning, I was woke up by smashing sounds that got closer to my camp. I thought it was mad bear and got my hiking stick out. I knew I couldn't hurt a charging bear but maybe I could distract it somehow with a shred of hope and a poke from my stick. The sounds got right up on my camp, but took a turn. It stopped and I peeked out of my tent. When I saw this big, dark hairy shape through the trees. It looked like it was carrying something that was wearing red cloth. Then it turned and ran up this steep hill. I heard it crashing through trees and it sounded like a tank going sixty MPH up a steep slope. I wish I got a better look but it all happened so fast. I got the feeling like I needed to get out of there right then. I saw something that maybe I shouldn't have. I packed up camp and hiked out of there. I'm not sure but since then I have the feeling that red cloth may have been a t-shirt. I think that big thing was carrying an abducted child because people, especially kids have gone missing. Nobody knows what happened to them."
Source: FB Cali Entities Group
JLB - Beyond Creepy
Boy Seen Kidnapped By A Bigfoot! Government Covers It Up! - David Paulides discusses a very disturbing missing persons case, where three witnesses claim to have seen a Bigfoot with something slung over it's shoulder, shortly after a young boy suddenly goes missing.
**********
Return of the 'Creepy Clowns'
Pennsylvania State Police are warning about the possible return of “creepy clown” sightings.
Police issued a community awareness bulletin as the Stephen King movie “IT” nears its theatrical release next month.
“With the fall of 2017 upon us, it is anticipated that similar ‘creepy clown’ sightings could be reported starting as soon as September, in part due to the fact that the movie ‘It’ will be released in theaters on 9/8/2017,” the bulletin reads. “The movie, which is adapted from a Stephen King novel by the same name, portrays an evil demon who takes on the shape of a clown named Pennywise, ‘that stalks kids from within the sewers and killing them when they least expect it.’”
Sightings were reported in 16 states last year, including Pennsylvania.
“The creepy clown craze in September 2016 resulted in at least a dozen people arrested in Georgia, Alabama, and Virginia for either taking part in the menacing stunt or for making false reports.”
Police added that “creepy clown” sightings are not new, as several were reported nationwide in the 1980s.
This bulletin comes as the World Clown Association braces for a wave of backlash due to the upcoming release of “IT.”
The association’s president says some members have lost work or even had the police called on them. - Pennsylvania State Police Warn About Possible Return Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Sightings
**********
Is ET Calling?
The unexplained signals from the other side of the universe known as fast radio bursts are a rarely observed phenomenon and only one of them has been picked up more than once. Now scientists engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence say that lone repeating fast radio burst (FRB) is being heard twittering away.
FRBs are bright, millisecond-long pulses of radio signals from beyond the Milky Way that were first identified only a decade ago. Suggested explanations include everything from neutron star outbursts to alien civilizations using some form of directed energy to propel a spacecraft.
One burst first observed in 2012, named FRB 121102, was later found to repeat in 2015. On Saturday, UC Berkeley postdoctoral researcher Dr. Vishal Gajjar used the Breakthrough Listen backend instrument at the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to target FRB 121102 once again. After observing for five hours and across the entire 4 to 8 GHz frequency band, Gajjar and the Listen team analyzed the 400 terabytes of data gathered and found 15 new pulses from FRB 121102. Read more at Mysterious signal from deep space goes hyperactive
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Black Cumin Seed Oil - Ancient Remedy Kills Cancer Cells
Mystery object’s removal from the sands off East Beach creates more questions
Video - From a Phantoms & Monsters reader
An Alien Being Spotted in a North Carolina Sewer (Again!)
Bigfoot Reports from Central Southern CO/Northern NM: Excerpt from Wood Knocks Vol II
Monsters of Texas
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved