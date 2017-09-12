Daily 2 Cents: Large Pterodactyl Seen Near Chicago -- Winged Man Flying Over Six Flags America Amusement Park -- Pterosaur Observed West of Philadelphia

“I can't believe I "happened" upon this video....my daughter saw something like this about 3 weeks ago in our back yard! We live 30 miles south of Chicago. As she pulled into the driveway her headlights caught a huge creature with large black wings fly across the driveway. She describes it as a "pteradactyl" I have no idea how to spell that, sorry. It really freaked her out. Something kinda eerie that goes along with the sighting is that our squirrel population has been seriously decreased. Maybe it ate them? IDK!"

Maryland - “I have a sighting. Around 3 years ago my brother went to Six Flags America (Upper Marlboro, MD) for a physics field trip as his final year in high school and he said that he saw a huge winged man that was hairy and black. Thinking it was a batwing floaty he ignored it until it flew distantly away from the park. That's when he realized that that thing was real and it was huge. He managed to get a glimpse of his size and according to him it had a wingspan of around 10Ft but this was an estimate from afar so it's probably bigger. I'm sure other people saw it. Because ya know. it's Six Flags."

********************Hello, Mr. Strickler,This is Tom from Philadelphia. We spoke on the phone earlier this evening and I gave you my account of the "Pterosaur" that I spotted flying over an area of Gladwyn, Pennsylvania. I enjoyed our conversation. You asked me to e-mail my account to you so here it is again:I do landscaping work in the area of Gladwyn. The properties there are very large with lots of space between big houses. It is mostly a vast wooded area. My fellow worker and I had finished eating lunch on the front steps of the house and I went back down to the street (Country Club Lane) to put our leftovers into the car. I saw a strange dinosaur/birdlike creature flying above. At first it was silhouetted against the sky but I clearly saw a long skinny tail that ended in an outcropping. Silhouetted as it was, I described this outcropping, at the time, as a knob or bulbous shape at the end of the tail. The tail trailed behind the creature as it flew. It then was obscured by some trees but I continued to watch it's projected path. It was pretty much travelling in a straight line. It re-emerged on the other side of the trees and I again saw the long tail with the "knob" on the end. Then, at one point, it caught the light in such away that it was no longer silhouetted. The sun must have come out from some clouds. As it traveled away to my left I saw it's dorsal side. It was a somewhat tan or golden color, and, because it was such a uniform color, it appeared not necessarily to have feathers but possibly just skin or maybe very small scales. I told Stephen, my coworker, that I thought I saw a pterodactyl. At the time I didn't know the difference between a pterodactyl and other pterosaurs. I found out later that Pterodactyls don't have tails like what I saw. When I described the tail to Stephen, he said, "You mean something like a lion's tail." I realized that he described it very well with those words.The next night I did a search on the computer for "birds that look like pterodactyls". I found out then that the pterodactyl doesn't have the long tail like the creature I saw. I found four flying reptile dinosaurs, or pterosaurs, all of which look surprisingly like what I saw. They are described as being in about the same size range, too. I would guess the wing span was about four feet but I can only guess at that since, when something is up in the sky, it's hard to reference it to other objects. The four pterosaurs that resemble the creature I saw are the rhamphorhinchus, eudimorphodon, scaphognathus and the dimorphodon. The last of these is only speculated to have the "knob" at the end of the tail although no fossils have actually been found with it. The other three are known to have the outcropping. The outcropping, in any of these, is actually a diamond shaped flap called a "vane".I found that there have been many sightings of possible pterosaurs. Some people describe them as a large bat like creature (not everyone mentions a long tail - the actual pterodactyl, again, did not have a long tail). The pterosaurs that I named, and the one's that have been sighted by others, are bat like in that they don't have feathers and they have hands at the bend of the wing. They are NOT bat like in that they do not flap their wings quickly but have more of a gliding motion to their flight (like my creature). I have to be honest in saying that I did not see hands or fingers but there was so much for me to observe in a fairly short amount of time that I mostly noticed the tail. The shape of the head also escapes me now if I should have to describe it. My very first impression, the moment I spotted it, was not so much that it was a bat or bird but rather a birdlike dinosaur.I feel so strongly about what I have seen that I sense that I should report it to somebody, somewhere. I am glad that I have been able to put this in writing while the incident is still fresh. I am happy to have this information shared with anyone. If someone has another explanation (other than that I saw a pterosaur) I will gladly listen. If there is a large bird in the Gladwyn area with a tail like that, etc., I will consider myself informed and not argue. So far, my research doesn't indicate that but I'm not a bird expert, etc.Thanks, so much, for listening and for your encouragement. I wish you all the best with all that you are doing. Sincerely, TD**********Coventry, West Midlands, UK - 2006-09-06: I was ten years old, and every weekend I would visit my grandparents who lived just a couple of miles away. I can remember the atmosphere exactly. The sky was clear, the stars were brighter than usual, as was the moon. There was hardly a breeze, although it was coming up to ten past 11, which is sometimes unusual in the UK. My grandparents generously let us stay up way past normal bedtime hours. we'd listen to music, talk about current events and other things, but nothing out of the ordinary, so when this experience happened. I guess I wasn't taken seriously and ever since then, I've kept it quiet.I was in the garden, and my grandparents had just gone inside to make hot chocolates and turn off the music. I always look at the sky and the stars, and I saw something I couldn't explain. I've done so much to see if anyone else has seen them or had a similar experience.There were 8 birds the size of big doves flying across the sky, they were completely pure gold, and somehow almost glowing. They were flying gracefully, in perfect formation across the clear sky. I couldn't believe what i was seeing, because i tried to rationalise it somehow. i couldn't understand how they were glowing so bright as there was no source of light for them to reflect. i just watched them fly past in total amazement and wonder.to this day i still haven't found any explanation or similar occurrence. -**********