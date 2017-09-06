Wednesday, September 06, 2017

Daily 2 Cents: Kids Chased by Bigfoot -- Wrath of Irma -- Arcane Radio Premieres on WCJV on Thursday Night


Kids Chased by Bigfoot

Sonny in Peoria, Illinois called in to tell of a Bigfoot sighting he had in 1969:

“When I was 12 years old back in 1969, and it doesn't matter how long these things ago are once it happens to you, it's traumatic. It burns in your brain. I was at a creek in a small town I grew up in...it wasn't even a town, it just had 50 houses, no stores, nothing. I hung out there every day and we're getting ready to leave towards late afternoon. I look up in a tree about 100 feet away and there is a figure in it. It's got long brown hair and it's swinging from limb to limb, but it's straight up and down, about 5 foot tall. I'm there with my brothers, other witnesses, and I go, "What is that?" It's not a monkey but it's swinging like a monkey, but it's not a human either? And we didn't know what Bigfoot was and this sighting lasted a good 5 minutes.

We're sitting there watching it. I had no fear in me at all. Then, all of a sudden, I just had the most fear I've ever felt in my life and I told my brothers, "We gotta go! We have to go right now!" I think the Bigfoot or whatever, put that in me. So we take off up this hill. It's a pretty steep hill to go home. I'm going fast. I'm up in the weeds and I'm scared and then my middle brother, who was about 9 at the time, said "Go! Go! Go! There's a man chasing us! There's a man chasing us!" And I thought he was joking. I looked around at his face and I've never seen such a look of fear on his face before. So we lived about a half a mile away and when we got home, I go, "There was a guy chasing us?" He goes, "Well, it looked like a man but it was big and hairy.”

Source: Coast to Coast – September 1, 2017

JLB - Beyond Creepy

WRATH OF IRMA


Exorcist Warns Satanists Giving Out 'Cursed Rosaries'

The chief exorcist of the Philippines has warned that “Illuminati satanists” are distributing cursed rosaries to unsuspecting Catholics.

Father Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi made the claim on Novaliches’ Radio Veritas show Hello Father 911. A report on the show was carried on the news site of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

He said: “Listeners, be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed!”

The priest claimed that the rosaries were being given away by satanists, acting as part of a shadowy group called the Iluminati.

He said that the satanists had “prayed over” the rosaries to consecrate them to evil. Whoever then used them, he warned, would be “followed by evil spirits” as a result.

“These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics… so that evil spirits will haunt them,” he added. Read more at Exorcist warns ‘Illuminati satanists’ are giving Filipinos ‘cursed rosaries’

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering.

Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map