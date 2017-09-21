Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre Humanoid Attempts to Board Bus in Chicago Suburb -- Argentina Police Capture 'Alien' Photo -- Earthquake Swarm Under Mount Rainier

Bizarre Humanoid Attempts to Board Bus in Chicago Suburb
Naperville, IL - 2017-09-19: Tonight was a wild night, one that I'll never forget. I had my Scooby-Doo umbrella by my side, after a good day, and I was headed back home on a public bus, I believe it was a PACE, and I was pretty much alone. Just me and the bus driver and one or two other people. That in and of itself was strange, but I'm not sure that was related. Anyways I board the bus and the bus driver is stopping off at plenty of locations and we arrive to one where there's little to no light around it, no streetlamps, no houses or buildings, no nothing. The only thing illuminating the scene was the dim light inside the bus and the headlights. The bus driver opened the doors and nobody budges, but as the bus driver began to close the doors, we heard these really heavy footsteps come out of nowhere. Then I heard the most god-awful sound I have ever heard. It wasn't quite screaming, it wasn't singing, but it sounded angry. The bus driver began to open the doors again for the thing to board, but as soon as it came into eyesight, nobody wanted that....that thing....To board this bus. The driver shut the doors as quickly as he could and this creature became infuriated.
It was wearing women's clothing, an orange shirt and an orange hat with some shorts (it's been hot here). But that thing was not like any women I've ever seen. I don't even know how to describe it. It could have the power to shapeshift, if that's a thing. This thing, it was a she, or at least wanted to appear so, began pounding on the bus doors, howling it's angry, screaming song. It went on for a long time. The bus driver was clearly in shock and confused and downright scared, as he should be. Hell, I was scared too! I don't think any of us knew what to do. And at the same time, we weren't sure if this thing would follow us? If we did let the creature in, would it harm us? Kill us even? Would it chase after us if we didn't? If we called the police, and it left, would they even believe us? It wasn't any kind of cryptid like Bigfoot or the Chupacabra. Without a doubt, it was an extra terrestrial life-form. It is an experience I will not forget ever in my life. The first thing I did when I arrived home was look up anything similar, to no avail. So I came to report it. - MUFON
**********
Argentina Police Capture 'Alien' Photo
Radio station LT7AM 900 in the neighboring city of Corrientes published an event on its Facebook page that took place on Tuesday night in Corrientes's capital city. Close to where the abandoned ships can be found, personnel belong to the 4th sheriff's office reported to the location after having been tipped off to the presence of a 'strange person' in the area, behaving oddly. Reporting to the scene, officers aboard police cruiser 612 managed to "see the subject and when trying to identify it, saw a strange creature that was photographed with a cellphone camera." It subsequently dived into the water.
Source: Planeta UFO, Diario Primera Linea, Radio LTAM900
NOTE: What do you think? Lon
**********
Earthquake Swarm Under Mount Rainier
Nearly two dozen small earthquakes have rattled Mount Rainier over the past week, but seismologists say there’s no cause for worry.
“In the past, these swarms last a couple of days to a week or so and then die out,” said Paul Bodin, of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington.
The first of the 23 quakes struck on Sept. 11 near the volcano’s summit. The largest of the quakes registered magnitude 1.6.
Earthquake swarms are common at volcanos, and usually don’t signify any threat of eruption, Bodin said in an email. “So I’m treating this as a single eyebrow raised halfway,” he wrote. “Yeah, I see you and will be watching, but I don’t think you’re going to attack.”
Most volcanic quake swarms originate in the hydrothermal plumbing system, related to slight changes in temperature or groundwater pressure that cause cracking of the rocks, Bodin explained. The recent quakes are shallow, which also suggests they are not connected to the deep movement of magma.
Rainier experienced similar upticks in the past two years, and a more sustained episode of seismicity in 2009. Go to Scientists say recent quake swarm at Rainier doesn’t signal impending eruption
**********
