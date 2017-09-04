Daily 2 Cents: Bio-Type UFO Over Washington, DC -- The Van Meter Visitor Festival -- 'Zombie Dogs' Roaming Chicagoland

Bio-Type UFO Over Washington, DC
Washington, DC - 1978-05-31: This happened in the late 70’s in Washington, DC. I was a child of about 7 or 8. My parents had just come home from the grocery store and my siblings and I were helping to bring the groceries in. It was summer, not sure which month, I just remember it was warm outside because I didn't have on heavy warm clothing. At some point I ended up on the front walkway by myself for a couple of minutes and it was at this time that something in the sky caught my eye. It was higher than the tree line, but not that vertically distant. It was whitish and somewhat see through and oblong shaped. It contracted as it moved through the sky from the southeast to the northwest. Its movements reminded me of a jellyfish except it contracted laterally. I just stared at it and had no fear but thought it was seriously out of the ordinary and that I had never seen anything like that before, or since for that matter. It came from over the houses on my side of the street and I lost sight as it contracted/moved off in the distant in a straight line north/northwest (toward Silver Spring, MD / Chevy Chase, MD) over the houses across the street. I don’t recall telling anyone until I was an adult, not out of fear, I don’t think I thought a great deal of it at the time. - MUFON
NOTE: There was a rash of similar sightings in the DC suburbs in the late 1970s. Since I lived nearby, I was aware of the reports...some includes close encounters & abductions. Silver Springs, MD is well-known for abduction incidents. Lon
(The World's Largest Monster Hunt)
Hello, grab your pitchforks and torches (or flashlights) and come along on an old fashioned monster hunt and we search for Iowa's most infamous creature and try to solve this 100-year-old Iowa mystery.
The festival will celebrate Iowa's unique folklore history with guided monster walking tours, paranormal presentations, monster themed games, drinks, food, and much more......
If you agree that this odd Iowa monster history would be of interest to your listeners, I have included all the information below--- and I would love to talk with you about the scary side of Iowa.
Keep an eye out,
Chad Lewis
715-271-1831
Van Meter Visitor Festival
Where: Downtown Van Meter, Iowa
Date: Saturday September 30th
Time: 1pm – 9 pm
Cost: Free –open to all ages
For more information: (515) 996- 2435
Schedule of Events:
2:00 p.m. – Festival Begins
2:30 p.m. – Will & Jacquelyn Conkel
“Farrar, Iowa and the Paranormal”
3:15 p.m. – Rae Hughes...
“Buxton: A Lost Ghost Town”
4:00 p.m. – Afternoon Tour led by Chad Lewis
“Retracing a Week of Terror”
5:30 p.m. – Josh Heard
“Malvern Manor”
6:15 p.m. – Kevin Lee Nelson
"Recent Sightings of Winged Creatures"
7:00 p.m. – Chad Lewis
“Unearthing the Visitor”
7:45 p.m. – Evening Tour led by Chad Lewis
“Retracing a Week of Terror”
8:30 p.m. – Festival Ends- Enjoy the monster sites on your own!
Haunted Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City
I recently received the following account:
I haven't told this to anyone about this, until now. This happened on Nov. 7 & 8 of 2016 at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, the 1st casino in A.C. I had to take a workshop to satisfy a license I have. We all got seated and our instructor began to tell us that that floor we were on was haunted. Some of the employees will not go up there at night. A apparition of a cat can be seen on the 6th floor. As the day went on, our instructor kept complaining the lights were flickering. This room must had, had a gambling table in it at one time. There is a rectangular row of lights overhead. They flickered all of the eight hours we were there.
The next day, the instructor again spoke of the haunting there. The prior evening he spoke to management about the lights. The technicians checked out the system and found nothing wrong with the lighting. While he was sitting there the previous night, he heard the elevator door open and heard footsteps, but saw no one. The hotel staff had told him the tower of the hotel was haunted. We proceeded with our class then broke for lunch.
There is a small restaurant on our floor. From my vantage point, I could see the ocean and the boardwalk. As I ate, I could sense something near my table. Could feel the energy building more and more.Wondering why I can't see the entity. I know they like clairvoyants like myself. Eventually, I could see my mother, who is in spirit. I was after this that I could see him in my minds eye. He said, "follow me". Something conveyed to me, not to. I would had looked stupid if I did. I could see a middle aged man, with short hair in a dark suit, slender build. I didn't get a name. But it would had been nice to learn more about him. Why is he still there? How did he die?
When I returned to class, I wondered how professionals do this all the time. I could sense a darker energy from the encounter. Later I saw a flash of light. That was my mother leaving. I felt her with me that morning. After she left the ghost opened a closet in the room . Everyone got a laugh out of it. AEG
NOTE: I was a part of a group of paranormal investigators that looked into activity at the Claridge Hotel in 1993, before the renovations. Lon
'Zombie Dogs' Roaming Chicagoland
Police are warning residents of a Chicago suburb to avoid helping "zombie dogs" because they are infected coyotes that could sicken other pets with the disease.
Hanover Park Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying the coyotes, usually nocturnal animals, are infected with sarcoptic mange that causes them to be active in the day.
“Infected animals will often appear ‘mangy’ -- which looks just like it sounds. They suffer hair loss and develop secondary infections, eventually looking like some sort of ‘zombie’ dog,” the department said.
Police said the infected coyotes aren’t “typically aggressive,” but warned residents in the area to avoid them and keep them away from their pets, who can catch the contagious disease.
“Please DO NOT approach these animals or allow your pets to approach them. You can avoid attracting them to your yards and neighborhoods by not leaving food out and by securing your garbage,” the department said.
It’s common to spot coyotes in Illinois, especially in the southern, southeastern and west-central parts, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Though there hasn’t been a reported case of coyotes biting humans in northeastern Illinois. - 'Zombie dogs' roaming near Chicago are infected coyotes, police warn
