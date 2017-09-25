Daily 2 Cents: Arcane Radio is Back! Guest...Stan Gordon -- Russian Cannibal Couple Arrested...Killed 30 -- The Man Who Willingly Disappeared With Aliens

“I just want to say, I'm 70 years old. I had an experience when I was 40. I came home one evening...it was in the dead of winter in 1984. This occurred in Bonner Springs, Kansas, a small town west of Kansas City, Kansas. We had snow on the ground for quite some time. It was bitter cold like around 0. My son was 16. He's a country boy. Him and his friend across the street had been out in the country and they were very excited because they found bear tracks. And I'm like, 'Oh really?' And the first thing I got was, older kids, snow and they made tracks. They wanted me to go and take them to see these tracks at 10 o'clock at night and it was bitter cold and I'm like, 'No. No.' Well, my son was so excited. He was just, 'Mom, you have to see. Mom, you have to see.' So I grabbed a little 35-mileometer camera, I had one picture left and I grabbed a big flashlight.



We drove 10 minutes outside of town in the boondocks. As we rounded the car by a farm field my son said, 'Instead of taking the road, stop and aim the car, your headlights, shine them across that field.' Well, I said, 'Okay, let's just think, I'm gonna walk across the field in the middle of the dark? No way.' So I aimed my lights across the field. We got out and my son said, 'Don't worry, it's just not very far, just, you know, like maybe, you know, 20 feet, you don't have to, we're not gonna go far.' So we started walking. My first thing, I stomp the snow. It was about 8 inches of snow on a hill and you couldn't even make a dent with your heel. I stomp and stomped. My first thing was, I thought, well, one thing about it, the boys didn't pick up snow and make these tracks but they're gonna show me. So, what we saw were these enormous tracks. They were round. My son has been a tracker since he was 5 years old. He's always tracked animals, studied books, well, the first thing he said was, 'Mom, these tracks are bipedal' and so we started looking. I couldn't jump from one track to the next and they were not shaped like a human foot but they were round. These tracks were round like a dinner plate and they were very very deep and there was nothing else that touched the snow. It was a total field and far far away was a tree line and they were heading for a farmer's field.”

