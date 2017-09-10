Crowd Observes 'Chicago Phantom' Circling Above Lincoln Park Zoo

The following account was sent to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse on Sunday September 10, 2017:
I took my family out to the Lincoln Park Zoo on Thursday (September 7, 2017) at about 4 PM CT. We stayed there until around 7 PM CT and we were just enjoying being outside in the perfect weather. After the Zoo closed at about 5 PM CT we stayed, played ball and enjoyed the afternoon.
As we were leaving to head home, we heard a commotion coming from a group of people about 20 yards from us. We looked in the general direction of the commotion and saw people pointing up toward the sky. We looked up to see a large creature with a giant set of wings flying over us, barely skimming the tree tops. We saw it for about 5 seconds, as it circled around the trees and then disappeared...heading in the general direction of North Avenue Beach.
It looked human-like, but had a large pair of wings which must have been at least 12 ft wide, if I had to go make a guess, and looked a lot like bat wings. It was solid black, no discernible features, but you could tell that it had arms, legs and a head, although they looked very skinny. It was flapping its wings repeatedly and appeared to be gaining speed.
After it disappeared, someone in the crowd said that there had been multiple sightings of this thing all summer long. That is why I got online and started looking up these sightings and reported it to your website. I do want to note that when the commotion started and for a few minutes afterwards many of the animals in the zoo were clearly disturbed and vocalizing as if something had upset them.
There was no further sighting or strange occurrences for rest of the night and we ended up going home.
NOTE: Any updates will be added. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
