'Black Demon' Seen Again In Chicago's Little Village

On September 09, 2017 at about 10:30 pm, I was standing outside with some friends, grilling carnitas, drinking beer and listening to some music. We were on S. Harding Ave., just past W. 25th St. in La Villita (the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago). We were talking when we heard a very loud sound, like a scream that was loud enough that the entire neighborhood must have heard it. As we looked around to see if someone needed help, one of my friends saw a large black figure with large black wings landing across the street near (Name Redacted for Privacy) house. It landed right past the tree and was standing by the gate to (Name Redacted for Privacy) fence. It was easy to see because the fence is white and the streetlight across the street was lighting up the area. It stood there and it seemed to be doing something with its wings. At one point this thing stretched out its wings and they must have been about 9 feet wide but did not look like the wings of a bird. The thing stood there for about 15 seconds longer before it must have noticed us and looked right at us with large glowing red eyes. Then shot up into the air, over the houses and was gone. We all saw it and it looked like a black demon with large wings.

