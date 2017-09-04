Bizarre Trip to Goose Lake

Cassidy in Washington called to tell of her weird experience at Goose Lake, WA:
“My husband, my kids and I went up there about a month ago and I've never been up there before. I did not realize it was a National Forest (Gifford Pinchot National Forest) and I had my very first nightmare and I'm 31 years old. I had a nightmare about a witch and I couldn't wake up from my dream. I was in my tent and she kept abducting my family and in the last part of my dream she did something to my husband, and then he attacked me at the picnic table. And, the weird thing is, we had seen a UFO earlier that night. It's at Mount Adams. We went there because you (Clyde Lewis) had suggested that Mount Adams was a hot spot for it.
So Goose Lake is probably one of the most strangest places I have ever been. The forest is thick there. It's so thick and the ground, there are holes in the ground everywhere covered by pine quills and old leaves. I mean it was just a very weird place. My kids thought somebody was watching them. And then, oh, that night, probably at around 12:00 o’clock we heard howling, what I can only describe as Bigfoot. I've never heard anything like it in my life. It went on for about 15 to 20 minutes and this was all on the first night we got to the lake. It was the strangest thing I ever heard but it went on so long. It went on for about a half hour and it was from two different places. So it seemed like there were two yells coming from the park down by Goose Lake and then there was another up top, because there are Forlorn Lakes, two miles up hill from Goose Lake, up the same hill. And then it happened again at 3:00 o’clock in the morning. The whole place was just very strange. Everybody who was there didn't feel like they belonged there. Like, I didn't feel comfortable letting my kids walk down the dirt road.
When I got home I was searching witch covens and stuff like that and I happened upon how many missing children there are all up in the national park. I was very scared and to be honest, I probably won't go back to Goose Lake. We had to move up to Forlorn Lake the next day because I was, like, traumatized. I wasn't scared of the Bigfoot sound. Like it didn't scare me for some reason. My nightmare did. And we all felt the same way. My kids were afraid to go into the thick forest. There were crosses everywhere. Crosses. Upside down crosses everywhere. Not at Goose Lake itself but in the forest across the street from the dirt road that leads you to go into that town, what's the town called? Trout Lake. And, yeah, all over the forest were upside down crosses. And when you walked into the forest, it felt like somebody was watching my kids. My kids were so scared and we go camping all the time. And we're always in the mountains.
This was by far the craziest thing I've ever encountered. Like I said, all the people there didn't seem like they belonged there. I can't explain it to you. Some of the people had packed up at 6:00 o'clock in the morning. The whole entire campground was completely empty by 10:00 o’clock the next day. That was the first night I ever had there and I was terrified. I woke up crying and I was like, There's a witch here! And I couldn't go back to sleep. I felt like I was seeing things. I couldn't go back to the camp. We went to the lake to swim and I just couldn't go back. I was just, like, I’ve never encountered anything like it. There were so many holes there. The ground was not solid. It felt like... you could walk on the ground and it felt hollow when you walked, like there was something underneath the ground and my son was jumping from rock to rock and I started getting scared, like he was going to fall into the ground and just to mention, I found something else very strange. The rangers told us that we had to have a whistle to be on the lake.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - August 24, 2017
